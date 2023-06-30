Indonesian President Joko Widodo urges Albanese to take concrete action to quell US-China rivalry

Indonesia was critical when the Morrison administration announced in 2021 that it had teamed up with the United States and Britain to form AUKUS, under which Australia would acquire nuclear-powered submarines. Jakarta feared that the deployment of submarines would further fuel military buildup in the Indo-Pacific and undermine nuclear non-proliferation agreements.

The Albanian government doubled down on AUKUS’ commitment, but also repeatedly reassured Indonesia and Malaysia, which had similar reservations, that the submarines would be nuclear-powered and non-nuclear-armed. The pact would in no way challenge the power of the ASEAN regional bloc, the government insisted.

Mr. Widodo accepted this explanation. This decision of Australia, I must respect it.

Last month, Widodo described AUKUS and the Quad Security Dialogue, which also includes Japan and India, as partners, not competitors. However, he wants these two groups to support those who seek to reduce regional tensions.

Multilateral groupings including AUKUS and [the] Quad must support construction efforts [the] peace and stability in the region. The spirit should be engagement, not confinement, Mr. Widodo said.

The challenge is key for Indonesia, which this year leads ASEAN, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. The region’s leading political thinkers have been exploring options to update ASEAN’s approach, to give the bloc a bigger role.

The influential Jakarta Dialogue proposed reaffirming ASEAN in the region with a major refocus on regional diplomacy. A new statement on

regional security would emphasize development and cooperation, establish new principles for ASEAN’s engagement globally, and drive ASEAN’s future agenda as a global epicenter of growth and stability.

Widodo said Indonesia wants to strengthen ASEAN’s central role by building an inclusive regional architecture and promoting concrete cooperation through the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific.

He said maintaining regional peace and stability is the responsibility of all countries in the region. I talked about it with Mr. Albanese over the phone.

The annual leaders’ dialogue between the two countries is now back on track after the pandemic after Mr. Albanese’s visit to Jakarta last year.

He is warm and friendly and I feel close to him, Mr. Widodo said.

If there are any problems, we can easily call each other. Communication between us is effortless. The strong relations between us as leaders reflect the strong bilateral relations.

Mr Widodo is not happy with the state of visa regulations, however, saying the very close relationship between the two nations should also be reflected in the ease of travel.

Indonesians wishing to travel to Australia must first complete a long and detailed application form which requires, among other things, a bank account statement. Visa approvals or denials can take weeks. Those who have been through the process recently say the onerous process is comparable to that required by the European Union.

In contrast, Australians traveling to Indonesia do not even need to apply for a visa before arriving in the country.

We have to deal with obstacles, including visa applications, Mr. Widodo said. I raised this issue with Prime Minister Albanese last year and there has been progress in adding a quota for working holiday visas, for example, of around 4,000 to around 5,000. It’s good. I will raise this issue again at our next meeting.

We cannot deny that Australia and Indonesia have different cultures. And to have a better understanding, the contact between people must be continuously intensified. So facilitating visa applications is again important, very important, Mr. Widodo said.

Bali hotelier Rizky Ramadhanissa is pleased with the growing number of Australian tourists, but wants more quality visitors, those who care about and respect Balinese culture. Dicky Whisper

Visas are a recurring issue between countries, with Mr Widodo putting them on the agenda when he visited Australia in early 2020 and again in 2018.

The difference this time is that the bilateral relationship is in an ideal position. Canberra, previously reluctant to lower the bar in any way, has already made a concession by increasing working holiday visas.

Indonesia recently changed its policy on visa regulations to focus on bilateral agreements. Last week it officially suspended a plan to continue visa-free travel to more than 150 countries after it failed to deliver results. The visa-on-arrival scheme, introduced when borders reopened after the pandemic, is now permanent.

In Bali, tourism businesses say they would welcome any relaxation of visa requirements if it was accompanied by education of tourists on proper behavior, especially at sacred sites.

Travelers come to Bali from all over the world, but Australia continues to send more than any other country. In April, just over 400,000 tourists visited Bali and around one in four were Australian.

Tensions have recently risen on the island, particularly with an influx of long-term residents from Russia and Ukraine. Rival groups have clashed over posting videos of tourists from various countries behaving badly, including some refusing to wear bicycle helmets or disrespecting Hindu holy sites.

Rizky Ramadhanissa, a hotelier in Denpasar, said she would be happy if Australians, rather than other nationalities, were allowed visa-free entry, but all tourists need to be clear on what is acceptable behavior.

Many Balinese depend on tourism for their livelihood, so we need to protect Bali’s reputation, Ms. Rizky said.

Most Australian tourists who stay here are families who come with children. They are warm and friendly and well mannered. I would be very happy if we could have more such tourists with a visa-free deal.

With Natalia Santi