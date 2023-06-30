Narendra Modi in the White House and Cairo Mosque presents a studied contrast

Narendra Modis’ state visits to the United States and Egypt are notable for his contrasting approach to the most delicate issue besetting his regime, the Muslim question.

In the United States, more precisely in the White House, Modi remained in denial mode onthe wall street journalJournalist Sabrina Siddiquis questions what steps her government was prepared to take to improve the rights of Muslims and other minorities and to defend freedom of expression.

But in Egypt, Modi paid a friendly and widely publicized visit to the 11th-century Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo and met Egypt’s grand mufti, Shawky Ibrahim Allam. Modi was also shown meeting select members of Egypt’s 3,600 strong Indian community, including a fair sprinkling of Bohra Muslims with children in tow, show your human side.

The objective of these publicized meetings in Egypt was certainly to project that Modi does not hold a grudge against Muslims. They were eye-catching, and his smiling face was distinctly different from the grim face he wore upon hearing the awkward question. Modis’ ease in these interactions obviously stemmed from the knowledge that he would not be confronted with probing questions.

If these divergent answers do not reflect the difference in attitude of Modis towards the Muslim community inIndiaand abroad, and also in separate countries, the strident, bordering on the offensive, retort of his party and his ministerial colleagues to the declaration of former President Barack Obama, must be contextualized with his comments after meeting Allam and members of the Bohra Muslim community who have roots inIndia.

Modi tweeted that he had enlightening discussions with the Grand Mufti, during which they talked about cultural and people-to-people ties. While visiting the 11th century mosque, recently restored with contributions from the Bohra community in Egypt, Modi said the mosque is a profound testimony to Egypt’s rich heritage and culture.

Curiously, the Prime Minister does not consider medieval mosques inIndiaas a representative of Indian culture and heritage. In fact, it is not just mosques and other Islamic structures that are on the list of monuments and religious places that need to be erased and replaced. Addressing the joint session of the US Congress, Modi made the totally ahistorical and politically venomous claim that last year,Indiacelebrated 75 years of independence after 1,000 years of foreign domination in one form or another.

Modis’ assertion was similar to the political rhetoric ofbara sau saal ki ghulami(1200 years of slavery) which he used during elections and in political speeches. But this time, the assertion was made in a foreign land, from a platform of immense symbolic value.

Modi denied in a foreign country the existence of the entire Indo-Islamic civilization ofIndiaeffectively denying the basis of his republican character, although he and other BJP leaders castigate opposition leaders for criticizing the Indian government, and soIndiawhen traveling abroadIndia. Rahul Gandhi paid the price for these shootings.

As Modi expressed his displeasure over theWSJJournalists’ issue obvious, even his supporters at home and among the Indian diaspora have mounted a fierce campaign against the journalist.

But as Siddiqui faced online trolling, for which theThe White House spokesperson issued a harsh statementthe post-visit reactions and mentions of the Egyptian leg of the visit were most kind and complimentary.

Modi gloated in his praise of Egypt’s Islamic society while launching a campaign against Indian Muslims and their political opponents over the issue of the Uniform Civil Code, which is again flagged as a Lok Sabha election issue.

At an event held amid impending parliamentary elections in Madhya Pradesh, Modi told BJP workers in Bhopal that he was recently in Egypt, where Sunni Muslims make up 90% of the population. Egypt banned triple talaq 80-90 years ago. Modi also listed Islamic countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, Syria and Jordan, which had also removed the controversial anti-wife provision on divorce. This is not the first time that Modi has argued that because other Islamic countries have abandoned orthodox religious regulations and conventions, Indian Muslims should do the same.

By making this argument however, Modi is paradoxically giving a boost to questionable pan-Islamist sentiment which is otherwise condemned by Modi and others in the Sangh Parivar.

In fact, it is one of the main pieces of evidence that Hindutva forces have cited to claim that the loyalty of Indian Muslims is suspect that they identify with Muslims outside.Indiaand should be considered inferior Indians unless they accept that they are cultural Hindus.

The argument that Indian Muslims owe allegiance to other nations and civilizations was one of the basic premises of VD Savarkar, who codified Hindutva and inspired the formation of the RSS.

The Khilafat movement used by Mahatma Gandhi to forge Hindu-Muslim unity in the early years of the nationalist movement, has been presented as evidence of the association of Indian Muslims with other lands and Muslims from other countries.

Modi has repeatedly used pan-Islamist sentiment to coerce Muslims into accepting Sangh Parivars’ position on issues related to religion and politics. But he remains oblivious to the fact that among most Muslims inIndiathe attraction to West Asia or other Islamic countries comes mainly from three Mrs. Mecca, Medina and the money that the poor Muslims ofIndiaearn by getting a job in these countries.

Nilanjan Mukhopadhyays’ latest book is Demolition and Verdict: Ayodhya and the Reconfiguration Project India. His other books include The RSS: Icons of the Indian Right and Narendra Modi: The Man, The Times. He tweets at @NilanjanUdwin.