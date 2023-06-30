People-to-people exchanges are key to relations with the United States: Xi Jinping

June 30, 2023

FUZHOU – President sends congratulations as China’s friends gather at Kuliang Forum

More than a century ago, American citizens began living in Kuliang, a famous summer residence in Fuzhou, Fujian Province, joining thousands of other foreigners. Later, they became part of the Sino-American friendship, working and living in harmony with the local Chinese.

On Wednesday, a group of descendants and associates of these Kuliang residents held their first big meeting with Chinese friends since the COVID-19 outbreak. Gathered at a forum in Fuzhou, they were surprised to receive a letter from President Xi Jinping expressing his congratulations on the event.

In his letter to the 2023 China-US People’s Friendship Forum Link with Kuliang, Xi stressed that the two countries’ friendship lies in the friendship between their peoples. “The root of the development of relations between countries lies in the peoples of the two countries,” he wrote.

In his post, Xi said some “Kuliang’s friends” wrote letters to him, helping him learn more about their touching stories about Kuliang.

Xi noted that Donald MacInnis, a member of the Flying Tigers, a formidable group of American volunteer fighter pilots who from 1941 to 1942 helped China fight off the Japanese invasion, decided to have his ashes scattered after cremation in the Minjiang River, which runs through Fuzhou.

“The ‘Friends of Kuliang’ experiences once again testify that the Chinese and American people can develop deep friendship by transcending differences in (social) systems, cultures and languages,” Xi said.

Elyn MacInnis, daughter-in-law of Donald MacInnis and an expert in Kuliang cultural studies, said: “I really understand when we talk about building mutual understanding and building deep friendship between our countries. Because from my family… I know it’s possible.

In his letter, Xi also shared his personal experience in promoting China-US friendly exchanges and his interactions with “friends of Kuliang”.

One of the friendship stories is about Milton Gardner, an American citizen who came to Fuzhou in 1901 as a baby with his parents and stayed there until his family returned to the United States in 1911.

Gardner, later a physics professor at the University of California, had always dreamed of returning to Kuliang but could not get his wish, and his last words before he died in 1986 were said to have been “Kuliang, Kuliang”.

With the help of a Chinese student then studying in the United States, Gardner’s wife eventually identified her husband’s childhood home as Kuliang in the suburbs of Fuzhou.

In 1992, Xi, then secretary of the Communist Party of China’s Fuzhou Municipal Committee, learned of this touching story and invited Milton Gardner’s widow, Elizabeth Gardner, to visit China.

When Xi was visiting the United States as Chinese vice president in 2012, he told Kuliang’s story at a welcome luncheon hosted by American friendly groups, and the story resonated with of people from all walks of life in both countries.

“More than 30 years have passed (since Elizabeth Gardner’s visit to Fuzhou), and “Kuliang’s friends” and friendly people from all walks of life in both countries have tapped into Kuliang’s story, actively spreading the Kuliang culture and making unremitting efforts to deepen mutual understanding and friendly exchanges between the Chinese and American peoples,” Xi said in the letter.

“We hope everyone can pass on and carry forward Kuliang’s story and Kuliang’s love, so that the friendship between China and the United States can flourish and live like the thousand-year-old cedar of Kuliang,” he said. he declared.

Gail Harris, granddaughter of Harry Russell Caldwell, a missionary known for managing and building schools in China, noted that both sets of her grandparents came to the country at the turn of the 20th century.

“I was greeted with more than hospitality. It’s like coming home. And really, it’s my home, because everyone in my family was born in China,” she said.

Lin Songtian, chairman of the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, said Xi’s letter showcases his great bond with old American friends, his great hope for the development of bilateral ties, his emphasis on securing the growth of ties and its kindness and sincerity for the China-US people-to-people friendship.

Zhou Zuyi, Party Secretary of Fujian and director of the Standing Committee of the Fujian Provincial People’s Congress, said that the United States is Fujian’s second-largest trading partner, and last year Fujian’s trade with United States amounted to 263.1 billion yuan ($36.3 billion).

Xie Feng, Chinese Ambassador to the United States, said in a pre-recorded video speech that “the vast Pacific Ocean has never succeeded in blocking mutual understanding and mutual assistance between Chinese and American people.”