Politics
People-to-people exchanges are key to relations with the United States: Xi Jinping
June 30, 2023
FUZHOU – President sends congratulations as China’s friends gather at Kuliang Forum
More than a century ago, American citizens began living in Kuliang, a famous summer residence in Fuzhou, Fujian Province, joining thousands of other foreigners. Later, they became part of the Sino-American friendship, working and living in harmony with the local Chinese.
On Wednesday, a group of descendants and associates of these Kuliang residents held their first big meeting with Chinese friends since the COVID-19 outbreak. Gathered at a forum in Fuzhou, they were surprised to receive a letter from President Xi Jinping expressing his congratulations on the event.
In his letter to the 2023 China-US People’s Friendship Forum Link with Kuliang, Xi stressed that the two countries’ friendship lies in the friendship between their peoples. “The root of the development of relations between countries lies in the peoples of the two countries,” he wrote.
In his post, Xi said some “Kuliang’s friends” wrote letters to him, helping him learn more about their touching stories about Kuliang.
Xi noted that Donald MacInnis, a member of the Flying Tigers, a formidable group of American volunteer fighter pilots who from 1941 to 1942 helped China fight off the Japanese invasion, decided to have his ashes scattered after cremation in the Minjiang River, which runs through Fuzhou.
“The ‘Friends of Kuliang’ experiences once again testify that the Chinese and American people can develop deep friendship by transcending differences in (social) systems, cultures and languages,” Xi said.
Elyn MacInnis, daughter-in-law of Donald MacInnis and an expert in Kuliang cultural studies, said: “I really understand when we talk about building mutual understanding and building deep friendship between our countries. Because from my family… I know it’s possible.
In his letter, Xi also shared his personal experience in promoting China-US friendly exchanges and his interactions with “friends of Kuliang”.
One of the friendship stories is about Milton Gardner, an American citizen who came to Fuzhou in 1901 as a baby with his parents and stayed there until his family returned to the United States in 1911.
Gardner, later a physics professor at the University of California, had always dreamed of returning to Kuliang but could not get his wish, and his last words before he died in 1986 were said to have been “Kuliang, Kuliang”.
With the help of a Chinese student then studying in the United States, Gardner’s wife eventually identified her husband’s childhood home as Kuliang in the suburbs of Fuzhou.
In 1992, Xi, then secretary of the Communist Party of China’s Fuzhou Municipal Committee, learned of this touching story and invited Milton Gardner’s widow, Elizabeth Gardner, to visit China.
When Xi was visiting the United States as Chinese vice president in 2012, he told Kuliang’s story at a welcome luncheon hosted by American friendly groups, and the story resonated with of people from all walks of life in both countries.
“More than 30 years have passed (since Elizabeth Gardner’s visit to Fuzhou), and “Kuliang’s friends” and friendly people from all walks of life in both countries have tapped into Kuliang’s story, actively spreading the Kuliang culture and making unremitting efforts to deepen mutual understanding and friendly exchanges between the Chinese and American peoples,” Xi said in the letter.
“We hope everyone can pass on and carry forward Kuliang’s story and Kuliang’s love, so that the friendship between China and the United States can flourish and live like the thousand-year-old cedar of Kuliang,” he said. he declared.
Gail Harris, granddaughter of Harry Russell Caldwell, a missionary known for managing and building schools in China, noted that both sets of her grandparents came to the country at the turn of the 20th century.
“I was greeted with more than hospitality. It’s like coming home. And really, it’s my home, because everyone in my family was born in China,” she said.
Lin Songtian, chairman of the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, said Xi’s letter showcases his great bond with old American friends, his great hope for the development of bilateral ties, his emphasis on securing the growth of ties and its kindness and sincerity for the China-US people-to-people friendship.
Zhou Zuyi, Party Secretary of Fujian and director of the Standing Committee of the Fujian Provincial People’s Congress, said that the United States is Fujian’s second-largest trading partner, and last year Fujian’s trade with United States amounted to 263.1 billion yuan ($36.3 billion).
Xie Feng, Chinese Ambassador to the United States, said in a pre-recorded video speech that “the vast Pacific Ocean has never succeeded in blocking mutual understanding and mutual assistance between Chinese and American people.”
|
Sources
2/ https://asianews.network/people-to-people-exchanges-key-to-us-ties-xi-jinping/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- IMF agrees long-awaited $3 billion bailout package for Pakistan
- People-to-people exchanges are key to relations with the United States: Xi Jinping
- Caroline Wozniacki is making tennis comeback after giving birth and being diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis
- Manolo Blahnik’s men’s pop-up arrives at Harrods, London
- Fourth of July travelers taking a flight means a crowded Memphis International Airport | tidings
- Study Reveals Impact of Genetic Mutations Beyond Autism Diagnosis
- Narendra Modi in the White House and Cairo Mosque presents a studied contrast
- Indonesian President Joko Widodo urges Albanese to take concrete action to quell US-China rivalry
- US Supreme Court rejects affirmative action in college admissions
- Taron Egerton leaves Instagram | Entertainment
- ESPN: UGA Football Commit Dylan Raiola No Longer No. 1 Prospect
- Angelina Jolie turns heads as she steps out in an elegant black dress with her son Pax