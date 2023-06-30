IMF agrees long-awaited $3 billion bailout package for Pakistan





ISLAMABAD – The International Monetary Fund has agreed to provide Pakistan $3 billion in long-awaited aid to bail out the impoverished country’s struggling economy.

The nine-month deal must be approved by the IMF’s executive board, which is expected to make a final decision in mid-July, senior IMF official Nathan Porter said in a statement late Thursday.

Porter, the IMF mission chief in Islamabad, said Pakistan’s economy has faced several external shocks, such as the disastrous floods of 2022 that killed 1,739 people, caused $30 billion in damage and affected millions of Pakistanis. The country has also been hit by a spike in international commodity prices following Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The IMF official said that despite authorities’ efforts to reduce imports and the trade deficit, reserves have fallen to very low levels and liquidity conditions in the power sector also remain tight.

Given these challenges, the new arrangement would provide a political anchor and framework for financial support from multilateral and bilateral partners in the period ahead,” the statement said.

Porter said that over the past few days, Pakistani authorities have taken decisive steps to further align their policies with the International Monetary Fund-backed economic reform program, including passing a revised budget through parliament.

The proposed package is higher than what Pakistan expected. The country was awaiting the release of the remaining $2.5 billion of a $6.5 billion bailout package for 2019 that expires on Friday.

There was a lot of uncertainty about what would happen after June, especially with a new government coming to power in a few months, said Mohammad Sohail, a prominent economist and director of Topline Securities.

However, this $3 billion financing for nine months will certainly help restore the confidence of some investors, said Sohail.

The IMF-Pakistan deal comes days after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held talks with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Tuesday. The two men also met on June 22 on the sidelines of a global finance meeting in Paris.

On Friday, Sharif tweeted that the arrangement will help bolster Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, enable the country to achieve economic stability and put the country on a path of sustainable economic growth. He said he appreciated the efforts and hard work of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to achieve the result. Sharif also thanked Georgieva and her team at the IMF for their cooperation and collaboration.

Talks between Pakistan and the IMF stalled in December after the global lender delayed releasing a crucial $1.1 billion tranche of the bailout originally signed in 2019 by Sharifs’ predecessor Imran Khan.

Pakistan and the IMF are at odds over what the fund says is Islamabad’s unsatisfactory compliance with bailout conditions. Pakistan asserts that it has fully complied with the conditions.

The cash-strapped Pakistani government is struggling to avoid a default with financial help from friendly countries such as China, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. It has also been embroiled in an unprecedented economic crisis since Sharif replaced Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament last year.

This story corrects the date of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s tweet. It was done Friday, not Sunday.

