IMF calls for Jokowi main project to be scrapped, Luhut moves immediately





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The government, in this case the Coordinating Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Investment (Kemenko Marinves), has made its voice heard regarding the comments of the International Monetary Fund (International Monetary Fund/IMF), related to requests for the elimination of downstream national projects. As known, the downstream project is the grassroots program of Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in which downstream mining products are the only way for Indonesia to increase the added value of mining products. Downstream is also a way for Indonesia to leapfrog to become a developed country. Because later, with the downstream, Indonesia will not only export raw materials but finished products like the batteries of electric vehicles which the world currently needs. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Responding to the IMF, the spokesperson for the Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment, Jodi Mahardi, said that Indonesia, as a sovereign and developing nation, wants to strengthen downstream to increase value addition. “We are grateful for the perspective that has been conveyed by the IMF. As a sovereign and developing nation, our vision for the future is to strengthen our role in the downstream process, which refers to increasing the adding value to our products, not just as an exporter of raw materials,” Jodi said in a statement, quoted Friday (6/30/2023). The downstream step would be in line with the mandate of Section 33(3) of the 1945 (UU) Act, which confirms that land, water and natural wealth are gifts from Almighty God for sustainability and prosperity of the people. In this regard, the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, was called to the United States to meet with IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, to further explain Indonesia’s vision for downstream . “Coordinating Minister Luhut will visit America later and plans to meet with the Managing Director of the IMF to explain our vision in more detail. This is an opportunity for us to establish a constructive dialogue and share our objectives in the creating a more sustainable and just environment and a prosperous Indonesia,” Jodi concluded. IMF request Previously asked the Indonesian government to consider phasing out the nickel export ban policy and not extending it to other commodities. This was stated by the IMF in the exposure disclosed under the Article IV consultation. The IMF believes that downstream policies must take into account the issue of cost-benefit analysis. The IMF points out that the downstream policy creates a negative propagation for the other countries. “The fiscal cost in terms of annual (government) revenue shortfall currently appears low and this should be monitored as part of this cost-benefit assessment,” the IMF said in its report, quoted on Tuesday (27/6 /2023). Therefore, the IMF calls for a regular analysis of the costs and benefits of endorsement. This analysis should be informed periodically with emphasis on the success of the downstream and whether or not to extend the downstream to other types of minerals. “Industrial policies must also be designed in a way that does not hamper competition and innovation, while minimizing negative cross-border spillovers,” he added. Thus, the IMF believes that the authorities should consider a more appropriate downstream domestic policy to achieve its objective of increasing the value added of production. “Increase the added value of production, gradually removing export restrictions and not extending restrictions to other products,” he explained. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Luhut Bluffs IMF: Indonesia is not a trivial country (pgr/pgr)



