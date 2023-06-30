Politics
Narendra Modi | ‘A hate-filled dictator is scared of love’: Congress slams PM Modi
Politics that seeks to provide a healing touch, wipe away tears and embrace those wronged can become bewildering to those who themselves fail to rise to the occasion and reach out to those in distress.
No wonder when obstacles were created to Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the most troubled areas of Manipur on Thursday, Congress explained this phenomenon as the anxiety of a dictator who has not done his duty. Hate is bhara tyrant is love hai hai (A dictator filled with hate is scared of love), said Congresswoman Supriya Shrinate.
Is it a crime to provide the healing touch? Is it a crime to wipe away tears? Is it a crime to send a message to aggrieved people that the whole nation cares about you? Narendra Modi toured America and Egypt and returned to attend BJPs mother stand Most important function. Amit Shah is busy doing election campaigns in the states. And the BJP has the guts to ask why is Rahul Gandhi going to Manipur? Shrinate said, expressing outrage at the obstructions created on the instructions of Delhi bosses.
Rahul’s visit came after the prime minister’s silence on Manipur’s violence for 56 days. Not only did Modi issue any statement or tweet, but he also refused to meet with a 10-party delegation from Manipur. The delegation included Okram Ibobi Singh who served as Chief Minister of Manipur for 15 years and understands the nature of the crisis. Modi was expected to visit the state after returning from his overseas tour, but he gave preference to elections and the inauguration of a Vande Bharat train despite comments on the Manipur crisis .
Under such circumstances, while consoling the people of Manipur does not seem to be the priority of the BJP or the Modi government, the decision of the police to block Rahuls’ convoy has sparked outrage in Congress.
Party Chairman Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted: Rahul Gandhi’s convoy to Manipur has been stopped by police near Bishnupur. He travels there to meet the suffering people in the relief camps and bring a touch of healing to this strife-torn state. Modi did not bother to break his silence on Manipur. He left the state to fend for itself. Now his disastrous dual-engine governments are using autocratic methods to block a compassionate campaign by Rahul Gandhi.
Kharge added: “This is completely unacceptable and breaks all constitutional and democratic standards. Manipur needs peace, NOT confrontation.
Congress Communications Chief Jairam Ramesh tweeted: It is very unfortunate that the Modi government is preventing Rahul Gandhi from visiting the relief camps and interacting with people outside Imphal. His two-day visit to Manipur is in the spirit of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Prime Minister can choose to remain silent or be inactive, but why stop Rahul Gandhis’ efforts to listen to all sections of Manipur society and provide a healing touch?
This is not the first time Rahul has been prevented from meeting wronged people in a country whose foundations rest on Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy of standing with the oppressed. From Gandhi’s stay in riot-hit Noakhali in Bengal, to Indira Gandhi’s famous visit to Bihars Belchi, standing with the oppressed has been India’s political tradition.
Rahul was kicked out of Srinagar airport on August 25, 2019, as he attempted to fly to Kashmir where the population was suffering an unprecedented humanitarian crisis caused by the lockdown imposed by the Modi government after the removal of the 370 and the disintegration of the state.
On October 1, 2020, Rahul was prevented from traveling to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh where a Dalit girl was cremated by police without permission from the family after a brutal rape and torture that claimed her life. On October 6, 2021, Rahul was arrested at Lucknow airport on his way to Lakhimpur to meet family members of farmers mowed down by the son of a central minister.
Modi remained silent about all these tragedies.
The Manipur crisis erupted on May 3 and Modi tweeted on various topics except the state. Topics of Modis’ tweets included US, Egypt and Australia tours, inauguration of new parliament building, Vande Bharat trains, millet songs, Summer Olympics, yoga, Rath Yatra, Political Dynasty, BJP Booth Workers Conference, Ashadhi Ekadashi, Kharchi Puja, Lavender, Tourism in Uttarakhand, G-20, Loan Distribution in Etawa, President Receiving Award in Suriname, Death of the actress Sulochna, Nepal, Odisha train crash and countless birthday wishes.
It’s not that the Northeast completely ignored his attention. He talked about Vande Bharat in Assam, the unprecedented rate of progress in the North East and the rich organic produce of Nagaland.
