Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan says Eid is most painful for him this year





Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan said this year’s Eid celebration was the most painful for him in his Eid greetings to his fellow citizens on June 29.

Pakistan’s President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) shared a message on Twitter wishing people luck and said 10,000 of his arrested supporters were being treated as criminals for attacking government buildings and facilities military after the arrest of Amir Khan in May. 9 in a corruption case.

“For me this is the most painful Eid. Nearly 10,000 of our activists and supporters have been imprisoned while being treated as criminals for exercising their constitutional right to peaceful protest,” the cricketer tweeted. 70 years old turned politician.

Eid Mubarak to my Pakistanis.

This is the most painful Eid for me. Around 10,000 of our workers and supporters are imprisoned and treated as criminals for exercising their constitutional right to peaceful protest.

Our brave leaders, including women leaders, Dr Yasmin Rashid

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 29, 2023

After their leader was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on May 9 in the Al-Qadir corruption case from the grounds of the Islamabad High Court, Khan’s PTI party found itself in hot water as violent protests erupted across the money. – nation short of blood.

Following the arrest of their leader, Khan’s supporters reportedly burned down more than 20 military and non-military structures. Khan was then given bail and released.

He said, “Our brave leaders, including women leaders like Dr. Yasmin Rashid and Alia Hamza, etc., continue to refuse to be imprisoned and expelled from Tehreek-e-Insaaf.

“Sixteen of our workers were shot and martyred, and the other eight are suspected of having killed, but it is impossible to confirm this because their friends and family are hiding in fear from the police, which makes it impossible to find them. “50 other people were also shot,” Khan said, noting that no independent investigation had been carried out to gather information about the “Black Day” violence.

“Instead, through unilateral propaganda against Tehreek-e-Insaf at the official level, anyone who has any connection with Tehreek-e-Insaf, with the sole aim of destroying Tehreek-e-Insaf in any way before the elections. But the walls of repression and fear have come down,” he said.

However, he was sure that his PTI and Pakistan as a whole would emerge from this difficult period much stronger than before.

“Imran Riaz Khan has been kidnapped and it has been over 40 days since anyone learned of his whereabouts or his safety. As a result, our five trusted journalists have been forced to flee the country and seek refuge in We add them to our memories on this day of Eid, he continued, adding that the media was under control and that those who criticized the fascist government were “the targets of the state’s wrath “.

Khan, who is calling for early parliamentary elections, wants his party to regain the presidency. A new election is expected to be held within 60 days of the expiration of the current National Assembly’s term in August.

