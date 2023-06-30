The intimacy of Prabowo-Jokowi and the signal of concern from PDI-P…

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo is becoming more and more friendly with the general president of the party Gerindra Prabowo Subianto. The two are increasingly seen together.

In recent months, Jokowi has often invited his defense minister to participate in regional visits or other state activities.

Recently, the two political elites also had intense one-on-one meetings. In one month, the two meetings even took place three times.

The first meeting was held at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on June 9, 2023. At that time, the issue of the Russian-Ukrainian peace proposal proposed by Prabowo was hot.

President Bey Machmudin’s assistant to the press, protocol and media secretariat said that Prabowo was summoned because there were things that needed to be discussed with Jokowi. However, he did not reveal the details of the content of the meeting between the two.

“It’s normal for the president to call his ministers. Of course, there are things that need to be discussed or discussed with the summoned minister,” Bey said.

A week later, on June 18, 2023, Prabowo was again summoned by Jokowi. The meeting was held at the presidential palace in Bogor with a lunch program.

The moment of the encounter was shared by Prabowo on his official Instagram, @prabowo. Laughing, Prabowo said meeting Jokowi at that time was memorable.

“The meeting that day left an impression,” Prabowo said at the Defense Ministry office in central Jakarta on Monday (6/19/2023).

“Calm down, the situation is good and safe. If the leaders are smiling, the situation is good. Okay?” he said again.

Meanwhile, Jokowi admitted that the meeting in Bogor also discussed political issues.

“Yes, mainly (discussing) politics, I speak as is,” Jokowi told Gresik, Tuesday (6/20/2023), as quoted by YouTube TV Compass.

However, Jokowi considered his encounter with Prabowo to be normal. He admits that he often meets his ministers not only on weekdays, but also on weekends.

“Yes, it’s normal. I met the ministers, Monday to Friday, but also Saturday and Sunday, normally. There are only those who are downloaded and not downloaded,” Jokowi said.

Jokowi also explained that he had lunch with Prabowo because his minister wanted to convey something important.

“So I accept, because the time is 1 p.m. (noon), yes lunch,” said the former mayor of Solo.

Instagram @prabowo President Joko Widodo received Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto at Bogor Palace, Bogor, West Java on Sunday (18/6/2023). President Joko Widodo received Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto at Bogor Palace, Bogor, West Java on Sunday (18/6/2023).

Soon, Jokowi and Prabowo came face to face on Monday (6/26/2023) afternoon. The meeting was held again at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta.

Prabowo disclosed that during the meeting, the President gave a number of directives related to his duties as Defense Minister.

However, Prabowo also did not deny that there had been political discussions between him and the head of state. Jokowi asked Prabowo about his future plans in the political arena.

“Yeah, asking about my future plans and so on,” he said after the meeting.

PDI-P response

The elite of the PDI Perjuangan had spoken about the recent intimacy of Jokowi and Prabowo. PDI-P DPP Chairman Puan Maharani considers the proximity of the two to be normal and nothing special.

“In my opinion, it is a natural thing for the president to do, even if it is later interpreted differently, so please,” Puan said at DPR RI Building, Senayan, Jakarta on Tuesday (6/20/ 2023).

Special Ganjar Pranowo and Puan Maharani attend Bung Karno month celebration summit at Gelora Bung Karno, Jakarta on Saturday (24/6/2023) Ganjar Pranowo and Puan Maharani attend Bung Karno month celebration summit at Gelora Bung Karno, Jakarta on Saturday (24/6/2023)

According to Puan, Jokowi’s warm attitude was not only aimed at Prabowo. Personally, Puan also feels close to the former governor of DKI Jakarta.

“The proof, in my opinion, is that at every event I attend with Pak Jokowi, Pak Jokowi knows me too,” he said.

“It is in line with his position as president where every opportunity is there to be able to dialogue, to speak,” added the youngest child of Megawati Soekarnoputri.

Earlier, PDI-P secretary general Hasto Kristiyanto denied Jokowi’s support for Prabowo. According to Hasto, Jokowi is in line with the PDI-P, supporting Ganjar as a presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.

“Yeah, there’s never been a problem, that’s just it management other parties who want to divide the cohesion of the PDI-P and all its leaders,” Hasto said when he was met by the media team at Tanjung Priok Port, North Jakarta, on Saturday (10/6 /2023).

Hasto said his party ranks shared the same view that Ganjar was a potential presidential candidate to succeed Jokowi. Therefore, he made sure that Jokowi’s support was only for the Governor of Central Java.

“Very clear and Pak Ganjar Pranowo are the continuing leaders of President Jokowi who are committed,” Hasto said.

Worry

Reading this, Indonesian political indicators researcher Bawono Kumoro assesses that Jokowi and Prabowo’s intimacy is most likely linked to support for the 2024 presidential election. Jokowi does not rule out his support for Prabowo’s candidacy for the presidency.

Even if, by supporting Prabowo, Jokowi’s political choice is different from the PDI-P, the party to which he belongs.

“It is not impossible that President Joko Widodo’s political preferences in terms of a future presidential candidate are not the same as the political choices of the PDI-P,” Bawono said. Kompas.comThursday (6/29/2023).

Indeed, Bawono said, as a Bull Party cadre, Jokowi cannot be separated from the PDI-P which declared Ganjar Pranowo a presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.

However, as head of state and head of government supported by many political parties, Jokowi may have his own interests.

Bawono also suspects that the PDI-P is currently worried about Jokowi possibly supporting Prabowo, not Ganjar.

“The response of Puan Maharani and other political elites of the PDI Perjuangan regarding the closeness or unity of President Jokowi and Prabowo Subianto is indeed very normative in saying that unity is nothing more than the relationship between the president and ministers,” Bawono said.

“However, behind this normative attitude, there seems to be a sense of anxiety over the closeness of President Joko Widodo and Prabowo,” he said.

In Bawono’s opinion, Jokowi and Prabowo’s intimacy has recently become more intense. The two seem close both personally and in political matters.

In various state activities and visits to the regions, the President almost always invites the Minister of Defense. Jokowi also never praised once or twice, even gave approval or support for Prabowo.

Recently, Jokowi invited Prabowo for a one-on-one meeting at the State Palace. In one month, the meeting even took place three times.

Prabowo also openly revealed that the meeting also discussed political issues and his plans for the future.

“Can this unity be considered a hard code from the president regarding who is most expected as president for the next five years? It could be interpreted that way,” Bawono said.



