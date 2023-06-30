Boris Johnson’s ally quits ‘apathetic’ UK government, sparks row with Sunak – Reuters

LONDON Minister Zac Goldsmith quit the British government on Friday with a scathing attack on Rishi Sunak’s environmental record.

But his exit comes a day after MPs chastised him for standing up for Boris Johnson and he has already kicked off a bitter row with No 10 Downing Street.

In a highly critical letter to the British leader, the environment secretary who ran for mayor of London and was placed in the House of Lords by Johnson said that “this government’s apathy in the face of the most great challenge we faced continues in my current situation”. untenable role.

The dramatic outing comes after Goldsmith, a longtime environmentalist, came under fire from an all-party committee for his recent role in backing Johnson.

The privileges committee argued on Thursday that the former prime minister’s allies, including Goldsmith, had been part of a “coordinated campaign to interfere” with its work investigating Johnson’s conduct.

Goldsmith has come under fire for retweeting a social media post branding the inquiry committee into whether Johnson misled Parliament over breaches of coronavirus rules by government staff as a “kangaroo court”.

Downing Street was quick to emphasize that line on Friday, saying it had asked Goldsmith to apologise.

A terse letter from Sunak to Goldsmith, published by No 10, said the minister had been ‘asked to apologize for your comments on the privileges committee as we felt they were inconsistent’ with a government job . “You decided to take a different course,” Sunak said.

This caused an immediate pushback from Goldsmith’s team, with the newspaper L’Express reporting a denial that he had been asked to apologise, and quoting a ‘conservative source’ who said: ‘The #10 briefing against Zac Goldsmith on the way out is yet another sign of major political incompetence.’

This marks the latest bad blood between Sunak and Johnson’s allies. Sunak quit Johnson’s government last year, helping precipitate his downfall, and has since publicly sparred with his conservative predecessor over a host of issues.

Climate alert

Goldsmith’s own letter is peppered with attacks on the government’s environmental record, with the outgoing minister saying that under Sunak the UK had ‘visibly left the world stage and withdrawn our leadership on climate and nature’.

He added: “Too often we are simply absent from major international forums. Just last week you apparently chose to attend a media baron’s party rather than attend an environmental summit of a crucial importance in Paris which the UK would normally have co-led.”

Sunak dismissed these accusations which are by no means exclusive to Goldsmith by reeling off the achievements on the net-zero agenda. He told a lunchtime No 10 press conference that the UK had “taken a leading role globally” in the fight to cut carbon emissions. His own climate advisers, who issued a grim assessment this week, aren’t so sure.

Goldsmith was MP for Richmond Park from 2010 until 2019, when he was defeated by Liberal Democrat candidate Sarah Olney. He did, however, retain a ministerial post after Johnson handed him a place in the unelected UK House of Lords.

His exit was quickly lamented by another Johnson ally on Friday. Nadine Dorries, also criticized by the Privileges Committee inquiry, said “Goldsmith’s track record, the depth of her knowledge, her passion for the environment is second to none”.

She added in a tweet: “We have just lost the most able environment minister any government would be blessed and proud to have. This loss is beyond party politics. It is huge.”

The opposition Labor Party has seized on the latest Tory drama, with shadow environment secretary Jim McMahon saying the resignation showed Sunak’s ‘weakness’.

“This simply indifferent prime minister cannot lead his own team, much less lead the country,” McMahon added in a statement.

This developing story has been updated with other reports.