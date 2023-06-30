Mitsotakis: Erdogan meeting offers chance for rapprochement

A planned meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius on July 11-12 will provide an opportunity to chart a course of rapprochement, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.

This will be the first meeting after the re-election of both of us. We are both at the start of our governmental term, with a strong popular mandate, Mitsotakis said, speaking after the European Council summit in Brussels.

This is an opportunity to redefine the context of Greek-Turkish relations and to chart a path of rapprochement, without Greece backing down on its red lines that I have repeatedly mentioned publicly.

On the issue of Poland and Hungary blocking an agreement on migration at the EU leaders’ summit, Mitsotakis said it was a long and difficult meeting in which, unfortunately , we did not come to any conclusions, due to the refusal of Poland and Hungary to cooperate with the rest of the states.

A statement would be made by the president of the European Council representing the position of the remaining 25 EU states, he said, adding that despite disagreements there is universal agreement on the need to protect external borders.

He stressed the need to cooperate with North African countries and to break the trafficking networks so that vulnerable people do not board rotten ships.

He said it was a Greek success that far fewer boats are leaving Turkey because they know the possibility of reaching their final destination is limited.