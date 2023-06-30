Politics
Boris Johnson ally walks out of UK government after attacking Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
LONDON (AP) A British environment minister close to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned on Friday, accusing the current government of apathy towards climate issues.
While Zac Goldsmith cited environmental policies as the reason for his resignation, it came after he was asked to apologize for try to undermine a group of lawmakers who were investigating the violation of government rules.
Goldsmith, a longtime environmentalist, said he was leaving government because Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was simply not interested in the environment.
This government apathy in the face of the greatest challenge we have faced makes it untenable to continue in my current role, he wrote in a resignation letter posted on social media.
He said Britain had visibly left the world stage and withdrawn its leadership on climate and nature.
Goldsmith, Sunak and Johnson are all members of the ruling Conservative Party. Goldsmith, 48, was appointed to the unelected House of Lords by Johnson before Johnson resigned as Prime Minister nearly a year ago amid ethics scandals.
Goldsmith’s resignation comes a day after he was among eight allies of the former prime minister criticized by lawmakers for trying to undermine a commission set up to investigate whether Johnson lied to Parliament on government parties breaking the rules during the coronavirus pandemic.
The privileges committee found that Johnson, who remained a backbencher after stepping down as prime minister, had misled lawmakers and recommended a 90-day suspension from parliament. Johnson avoided this ignominy by resigning as a legislator after the committee informed him in advance of its findings.
The panel also said Goldsmith and Johnson’s other allies exerted inappropriate pressure on committee members and launched virulent attacks on the committee on social media, radio and television.
Sunak said he asked Goldsmith to apologize for his comments on the Privileges Committee because I felt they were inconsistent with his position as minister.
He obviously chose to go a different route, Sunak said.
Goldsmith then released a statement saying he was happy to apologize for publicly sharing my views on the Privileges Committee. He acknowledged that as minister I should not have commented publicly.
Despite wrangling over the reason for his resignation, environmental groups said Goldsmith’s comments reflected growing concern over governments’ approach to the environment.
THE UK government climate advisers said this week that the country was slow to meet its net zero greenhouse gas emissions and lost its position as a world leader in climate action.
Greenhouse gas emissions in the UK have fallen by 46% from 1990 levels, mainly due to the almost complete phase-out of coal in electricity generation. The government had pledged to cut emissions by 68% by 2030. But with just seven years to go before the first target, the Committee on Climate Change said the pace of action was worryingly slow.
Also on Friday, Labor announced that a former civil servant who led an investigation into Johnson and the partygate scandal would take up a senior position in the opposition party.
A civil service watchdog has said Sue Gray could start working as Labor leader Keir Starmer’s chief of staff in September, six months after leaving her government post.
The Tories were outraged when it emerged Gray was planning to work for Labour, saying it showed his investigation into pandemic parties had been biased against the Tory administration. Grays’ report blamed failures of leadership and judgment by Johnson and senior civil servants for watered-down government parties that broke the UK’s COVID-19 lockdown rules.
The Professional Appointments Advisory Committee said it had seen no evidence that Ms Grays’ decision-making or ability to remain impartial had been impaired while she remained in her public service role.
