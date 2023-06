Stockholm Quran Burner Says Hell Is Burning Again, This Time Outside Iraq Embassy

The Iraqi immigrant who sparked anger and condemnation by burning pages of a Koran outside a Stockholm mosque said he would repeat his protest at the Iraqi embassy next week, Swedish media reported on Friday. . Many Muslim countries slammed Sweden for allowing activist Salwan Momika’s protest on Wednesday. “We will eventually teach arrogant Westerners that insulting Muslims is not freedom of thought,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday, ignoring Momika’s Iraqi heritage. In Baghdad, an angry mob briefly occupied the Swedish embassy on Thursday, and the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Morocco each summoned their respective Swedish ambassadors to express their displeasure. Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia condemned the protest, which took place on the last day of the important Eid al-Adha holiday. Momika said express newspaper who received thousands of death threats. Yet, he said, “In 10 days I will burn the Iraqi flag and the Koran in front of the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm.” Police said they are investigating Momika for incitement against an ethnic group. The police have the right to claim incitement, he said, and I have the right to deny and defend myself, and in the end the court decides, and then I accept the decision of the court, whatever it is. Caught between free speech protections in Sweden and international fallout, the Prime MinisterUlf Kristersson, said the protest was “legal but not appropriate”. Momika told Expressen that he was one of the leaders of the Iraqi branch of the secular Syrian Democratic People’s Party before immigrating to Sweden. He said the party’s militia fought Islamic State in Iraq’s Nineveh province. His protest on Wednesday further hurt Sweden’s efforts to join the NATO military alliance. Erdogan has so far vetoed Sweden’s rise over the country’s free speech policy and its protection of migrant Kurds who oppose the Turkish government. In January, a far-right activist burned a copy of the holy book outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm. Police subsequently twice denied permits to people seeking to stage additional anti-Quran protests, but a Swedish court overturned those decisions on freedom of speech grounds, leading to actions by Momikas Wednesday. There are about 140,000 Iraqi-born immigrants in Sweden, according to the New York Times. reportedthe second largest immigrant group after the Swedish Finns.

