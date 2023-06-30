Politics
Prabowo: I learned politics from Pak Jokowi, who beat me
The ups and downs of the relationship between Prabowo and Jokowi.
REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA — Gerindra Party’s 2024 presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto said that at that time he had learned a lot from his defeat in the previous presidential election (Pilpres). Prabowo even admitted learning from President Joko Widodo, who defeated him twice in the 2014 and 2019 presidential elections.
He passed it on when he was a guest speaker at the Mata Najwa event titled Exclusive: Prabowo Subianto Speaks. At that time, Najwa doubted the statements of politicians, including Prabowo, who asserted that he was in fact a soft figure.
“Many say, I’m not a politician, that’s why I keep losing. But this time, God willing (I won’t lose again), because I studied politics. I learned from Pak Jokowi who beat me,” said Prabowo, laugh quoted from Youtube Najwa Shihab, Friday (6/30/2023).
Prabowo also praised Jokowi for allowing him to learn from the defeat of the last two presidential elections. “It means he’s a great teacher, so relax,” Prabowo said.
The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Indonesia also responded to Najwa’s question that he was now seen as a calmer person than before, known to be loud and explosive. Prabowo also claimed that he was indeed a sweet figure.
“I’m not scary, sweet, very sweet,” Prabowo said with a laugh.
He continued, people’s perception of him was drawn to the media moments that captured him being fired up and fired up in front of his supporters. He judged, that’s what makes people perceive his figure like that.
“Maybe that’s when the media caught me that at that moment I was excited. Imagine if we were going around and meeting people who came from afar, they were gathering, they were waiting hours, under the hot sun to wait, and then we were talking casually, in my opinion, the disrespect of the people there. So finally, you notice that we have to talk with enthusiasm. Maybe talk with enthusiasm is perceived that way,” Prabowo said.
Apart from that, Prabowo added, his story as a TNI soldier also forged him into a tough life. It also affects being a solid character.
