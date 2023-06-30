Political parties conduct Eid visits





ANKARA The political parties engaged in reciprocal visits to exchange Eid greetings, with the agenda encompassing talks on the act of burning the Koran in Sweden as well as deliberations on a new constitution. Political party delegations visiting for the exchange of Eid greetings were received by Vice President Belgin Uygur, who headed the delegation, from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). During the visit of the main opposition delegation of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), the Uyghurs said they had faced incidents such as the act of burning the Koran in Sweden during a period of increased tolerance. We have been faced with one such systematic act targeting our country lately. In fact, during all critical processes, our people have demonstrated the strongest stance under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Uygur said. CHP Vice President Zeynel Emre also condemned the attack, saying it is a malicious incident aimed at hurting not only Trkiye but the entire Islamic world, by exploiting their emotions and hurting their feelings. The Swedish authorities must enact the necessary legal regulations and prevent such incidents. The preparation of a new constitution, the preparation of which will be launched under Erdoan’s directive, was also one of the items on the agenda of the talks. Uygur said he firmly believed that the constitutional amendment would be achieved with the broadest consensus. AKP MP in Ankara Murat Alparslan pointed out that the country has seen an advanced and mature electoral process that will serve as an example for many states. Our people have also expressed their desire to establish a new civil constitution. Therefore, we aspire to make a new civil constitution one of the top priorities of our parliamentary work in the coming period, Alparslan said. We hope to see your [CHP delegations] contribution and support in this regard in our parliament, he said. The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) hosted the other parties with Vice President Mevlt Karakaya. During the CHP’s visit, Karakaya questioned Emre, the head of the CHP’s delegation, on the possibility of several candidates running for the congress of the main opposition parties. Currently, no one has clearly declared their candidacy. Everyone wants to analyze the situation upstream. There might be those who want to run, Emre said. Following the defeat of the CHP in the presidential and parliamentary elections held in May, the announcement by party leader Kemal Kldarolu to continue in office without resigning caused divisions and differences of opinion among some party members.

