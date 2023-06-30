Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan accuses powerful military of repression and failures





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has slammed Pakistan’s powerful military for the harsh crackdown on his political party Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI) following violent mob attacks on the military following his arrest last month.

Four military dictators have directly ruled Pakistan for nearly half of its 75-year history. The military dominated weak civilian governments during democratic periods, which usually ended in military coups. Powerful army generals created and dismantled political parties.

In an extensive interview with RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal, Khan, a former cricketer-turned-politician, said he saw the military’s influence on Pakistan’s political life as a key cause of continued weakness. of the South Asian state with nuclear weapons. .

Khan, 72, argued that Pakistan needed to transform from a state dominated by security institutions to a democratic state focused on the welfare of its 231 million people.

“Today we have to realize that if we don’t change, our future will be in danger,” he told RFE/RL, adding that his country could not move forward if it failed “to transform into a true democracy and respect the rule of law.”

On June 26, the main military spokesman, Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, announced that the army had sacked three senior generals and punished dozens of other officers for failing to prevent the May 9 protests.

During the protests, mobs including many PTI supporters reportedly torched military and government buildings and attacked monuments celebrating fallen soldiers after Khan was briefly detained on corruption charges he says are politically motivated.

“The incidents of May 9 proved that what the enemies of Pakistan could not do was done by these disbelievers,” Chaudhry told reporters. He said the violent protests were “highly condemnable, a dark chapter in Pakistan’s history and a great conspiracy against the country”.

But Khan vehemently denied his accusations, saying in return that the army was waging “a campaign of revenge” against the PTI.

He said the accusations that the PTI is trying to foment a mutiny within the ranks of the army are part of a unilateral campaign by the army against the PTI.

“If the army disintegrates because of a mutiny, the country will also be destroyed,” Khan said, adding that orchestrating such a rebellion was unthinkable for him.

He said the PTI was facing unprecedented repression in the aftermath of the May 9 events and blamed the government. He accused authorities of detaining more than 10,000 PTI supporters, including its top leaders, and pressuring them to abandon his party.

Khan said Pakistani authorities refused to talk about the killing of some 25 PTI protesters on May 9.

He claimed that about 50 other PTI supporters were shot and injured. Two people had their legs amputated while a third was paralyzed for life following military repression, he said.

“If you start a rebellion against the army, you have to have weapons and some planning to carry it out,” Khan said, adding, “how could unarmed people rebel against the army?”

Khan’s love-hate relationship with the military goes back decades. His PTI remained a one-man show until 2011, when rival opposition politicians alleged the military had bolstered party ranks by encouraging defector politicians to join Khan’s campaign, dubbed the fight for create a “New Pakistan”.

Additionally, political rivals have accused the military of rigging the 2018 parliamentary election in favor of Khan.

But his government’s inability to tackle Pakistan’s deepening economic crisis and implement promised reforms and governance performance eventually led the military to withdraw political support for the government led by the President. PTI, declaring itself “neutral”.

This prompted Khan to accuse former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa of treason. He also blamed the military for orchestrating his downfall in a vote of no confidence in April 2022.

He told RFE/RL that his departure from power had blocked an agreement that was underway with the Pakistani Taliban, known as the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), whose members have since staged a gradual return to the tribal districts of Pakistan.

He said that after the Afghan Taliban returned to power in August 2021, his government insisted that Islamabad recapture some 40,000 TTP supporters, including fighters and their families.

“You can either take them down or rehabilitate them here [after bringing them back to the country]“, he said of the difficult political choices he has as prime minister.

“We had arranged funds to resettle them,” he said. “But our government has been overthrown, and the new government has neither the time nor the understanding [to resolve this issue].”

The gradual expansion of the TTP insurgency has also been seen as the result of the return to power of the Afghan Taliban. Its attacks on Pakistani forces increased dramatically last year after a ceasefire with Islamabad collapsed.

Protesters in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa called on Islamabad to provide security as returning Taliban fighters took control of the volatile region.

Khan blamed the military and the current coalition government of Pakistan’s main political parties, known as the Pakistan Democratic Movement, for spoiling the delicate peace talks with the TTP.

“Unfortunately, all the attention of the government and the military establishment is trying to end [Pakistan] Tehrik-e Insaf [instead]”Khan told RFE/RL.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rferl.org/a/pakistan-khan-interview-military/32483777.html

