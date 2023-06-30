‘Far beyond mere narcissism’: Why Donald Trump can’t just keep quiet even in the face of jail





A casual friend of mine is a lawyer. He is very good at getting people out of trouble which is usually of their own doing. My lawyer friend often told me stories of people who took the stand and talked about themselves in prison. For what? I asked him. He explained that some people know they’re right and think they can prove it, but don’t understand that winning in court isn’t about being right or being the smartest person in the room. Sometimes you just need to shut up. And if you have to talk, be sure to let your lawyer do it for you!

The traitorous ex-President Donald Trump is to stand trial for allegedly violating the Espionage Act and committing other serious crimes such as conspiracy and obstruction of justice. It also seems highly likely that Special Counsel Jack Smith will indict Donald Trump and his cabal with other federal crimes related to the January 6 coup attempt. If convicted, Donald Trump could potentially spend the rest of his natural life in federal prison. As such, Trump has most certainly been told by his personal attorneys to shut up. Trump also received the same advice, publicly and free of charge, from other lawyers and legal experts. However, it would seem that Donald Trump does not have the capacity to be silent.

“Trump’s behavior goes far beyond mere narcissism.”

For example, in a Tuesday morning post on his disinformation website Truth Social, Trump raged at Special Counsel Jack Smith, threatening his family as some kind of mob boss:

COULD ANYBODY EXPLAIN TO THE INCONVENIENCE, TRUMP HEAT JACK SMITH, HIS FAMILY AND FRIENDS, THAT AS PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, I AM UNDER THE PRESIDENTIAL RECORDS ACT, AS STATES THE CLINTON SOCKS CASE, NOT BY THIS ESPIONAGE ACT PSYCHO FANTASY EVER USED PRIOR TO 1917.

In various interviews, speeches and other communications, Trump and his spokespersons have offered a series of “defenses” and “explanations” as to why he stole several dozen boxes containing some of the country’s best-kept secrets, such as as war plans, identities of human assets i.e. spies, documents detailing US nuclear capabilities (and vulnerabilities to attack) and other information that could cause cataclysmic damage to the country if his enemies could access it. These “defenses” and “explanations” include that Trump was too busy and distracted to actually know what was in the boxes he stole and refused to return to the United States government, which Trump has sort of of psychic superpower to declassify top secret and other classified information with his “beautiful mind” and “big brain” and that he is the victim of political “persecution” and that the documents themselves do not really have of importance. Of course, none of this is true.

In an audio recording recently obtained by CNN, the former president essentially admitted that the documents he had in his possession were in fact classified and he had no right to keep them:

The recording obtained by CNN begins with Trump claiming “they’re bad sick people,” while his aide claims there was a “coup” against Trump.

“Like when Milley talks about ‘Oh, you’re going to try to do a coup.’ No, they were trying to do that before you even took the oath,” the staffer said, according to the audio.

The next part of the conversation is mostly included in the indictment, although the audio makes it clear that there are mixed papers as Trump tells those present that he has an example to show.

“He said I wanted to attack Iran, isn’t that amazing?” Trump then says the sound of shuffling papers can be heard. “I have a big stack of papers, this thing just happened. Look. It was him. They presented me with this, it’s unofficial, but they presented me with this. It was him. C was the Ministry of Defense and him.”

The indictment includes an ellipsis where the recording obtained by CNN shows where Trump and his aide begin to talk about the emails from Clinton and Weiner, whose laptop caused the FBI to briefly reopen his investigation into his handling of classified information in the days leading up to the 2016 election. Lost to Trump.

Trump then returns to the Iranian document, according to the audio recording and transcript of the indictment.

“I was just thinking, because we were talking about it. And you know, he said, ‘He wanted to attack Iran, and what,'” Trump says.

“It’s the newspapers,” Trump continues, according to the audio file.

“It was done by the military and given to me,” Trump continues, before noting that the document remains classified.

“See, as president, I could have declassified it,” Trump said. “Now I can’t, you know, but it’s still a secret.”

“Now we have a problem,” replies his collaborator.

Trump’s most recent defensive excuse is that he was just bragging and nothing he said on the recording obtained by CNN should be taken to represent his true intent.

“Hopefully his followers will finally see that they are nothing more than prey for him to use.”

Taken as a whole, the CNN recording and Trump’s other lies, evasions and attempts to justify his apparent criminal behavior in relation to the Espionage Act, the January 6 crimes and his decades-long public crime spree (which includes proven sexual assaults in the E. Jean Carroll case) are a kind of classroom or clinic, horrifying “teachable moment” about the obvious extreme mental malaise of a man and other pathological behaviors. Moreover, the last seven years and the era of Trump have taught the American people and the world this same horrible lesson ad infinitum.

Want a daily recap of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

I asked Dr. Justin Frank, author of the book “Trump on the Couch”, what he thought of the CNN recording of Trump talking about top secret and other classified documents in his possession. He told me over email that “Trump’s behavior goes way beyond mere narcissism.”

Donald Trump’s attachment to his boxes reminds me of a humorous list I was sent about dogs’ attitudes toward their objects of desire: “If I see it, it’s mine; if it was in my mouth, it’s mine; if I can take it from you, it’s mine” That’s how Trump feels about the tons of government documents he illegally removed from the White House. Simply put, the boxes belong to him and no one else. another, and Uncle Sam can’t play with it anymore.

Trump’s behavior goes far beyond mere narcissism. It is even far beyond grandiose omnipotence.

For Trump, the truth about document custody and his actions is irrelevant. They are his because, first, he says they are his; and two, because he never does anything wrong. Trump’s psychopathic behavior reflects the disturbing fact that for him (and his cult followers) the only “truth” is whatever comes out of his mouth at any given time. If he faces jail time, he will most likely continue to stoke hatred for the DOJ, for the press, for anyone trying to blame him for his destructive actions. Trump’s grip on his mindless supporters is chilling, and as we’ve seen, he won’t take responsibility for their violent actions either. Nor will he lift a finger of his little hand to undo the damage he has done. Trump’s behavior is dangerous in a democracy and for a democracy.

I also asked Dr. Lance Dodes, a retired clinical assistant professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and analyst emeritus of training and supervision at the Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute, his thoughts on Trump’s behavior and his apparent incapacity. to keep quiet about violating the Espionage Act and committing other crimes. Dr. Dodes explained to me by e-mail that:

The fact that Trump keeps boxes of classified documents regardless of the law, compromising the security of the country and its people, is exactly what we know: he is a dangerous psychopath, acting only for himself and not caring absolutely no harm to others. His remarkable ability to attract crowds of loyal people, despite volumes of evidence that he continually lies, is the same ability as successful predators in the animal kingdom. Like them, he perceives others’ vulnerabilities as prey, using code words and ideas to trick them into believing he is safe and on their side. As we have seen many times, if someone who has been under his sway stops supporting him completely, it immediately turns against him. Like his adoring crowds, they have been deceived into thinking he cares about them.

As his many trials progress, he will likely become increasingly disconnected from reality, all the more insisting that he is not just innocent, but a divine figure persecuted by evil men. He will likely renew his calls for a violent revolution to end democracy and install him as dictator since, as he has psychotically claimed in the past, only he can save us. It is to be hoped that his supporters will finally see that they are nothing more than prey which he uses.

For those of us, myself included, who have direct experience with sociopaths and other such dangerous people, living in the era of Trump and trying to warn the American people of disaster has been and continues to be remarkably frustrating and exhausting. For most of the Trump era, people said we had “Trump Derangement Syndrome” when we were just speaking an uncomfortable and unpopular truth.

If Donald Trump were just one man, he would still be a public threat and a problem due to his vast wealth and potential reach. But Donald Trump is much more than a man, he is now a fascist symbol, a kind of deity, a political cult leader, and a Great Leader for the tens of millions of people who follow him. Altogether, Trump’s obvious mental, emotional and other pathologies and ailments are now a collective societal problem that is not going away anytime soon. Sick leaders attract sick followers; sick societies create sick politics like Trumpism and the larger American neo-fascist movement.

Donald Trump, because of the many kinds of privileges and other unearned advantages he enjoys (his skin color, his gender, his money and inherited wealth, a political and media machine that supports him, tens of millions of followers and other forms of power, however diminished they may be now) has largely been able to escape the grave consequences of its decades-long public crime spree. But now, with his arrest and indictment for federal crimes, Trump could finally be held accountable. If he ends up in jail, Trump has no one to blame above all, but himself and his inability to shut up and shut up. For most people this is a relatively easy thing to do, but for a pathological person like Donald Trump it is a Herculean task.

