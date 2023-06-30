Pakistan gets lifeline from IMF with new $3bn bailout to avoid default





ISLAMABAD – The International Monetary Fund has agreed to provide Pakistan $3 billion in badly needed relief to help bail out the impoverished country’s struggling economy.

The nine-month deal must be approved by the IMF’s executive board, which is expected to make a final decision in mid-July, senior IMF official Nathan Porter said in a statement late Thursday.

The announcement follows talks earlier this week between Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, who both hinted the parties were close to reaching an agreement.

Porter, the head of the IMF’s mission in Islamabad, said Pakistan’s economy had suffered several severe blows recently, such as last summer’s devastating floods that killed 1,739 people, caused $30 billion in damage and affected millions of Pakistanis. The country has also been hit by a spike in international commodity prices following Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Porter said that despite authorities’ efforts to reduce imports and the trade deficit, reserves have fallen to very low levels and liquidity conditions in the power sector also remain tight.

Given these challenges, the new arrangement would provide a political anchor and framework for financial support from multilateral and bilateral partners in the period ahead,” an IMF statement said.

Porter said that over the past few days, Pakistani authorities have taken decisive steps to further align their policies with the International Monetary Fund-backed economic reform program, including passing a revised budget through parliament.

The proposed package is bigger than Pakistan expected as it awaited the release of a remaining tranche of a $6 billion bailout package in 2019 that expired on Friday. This agreement was signed by Sharif’s predecessor, former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

There was a lot of uncertainty about what would happen after June, said Mohammad Sohail, who runs Topline Securities. However, this financing of 3 billion dollars for nine months will certainly help to restore confidence to certain investors.

On Friday, Sharif tweeted that the arrangement will help bolster Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, enable the country to achieve economic stability and set it on a path to sustainable economic growth.

Sharif thanked the IMF for the new stand-by arrangement as the deal is called. Later on Friday, he also expressed his gratitude to China, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates for their financial assistance over the past months. He said his government had prepared a master plan for economic recovery.

Speaking in the eastern city of Lahore, Sharif also reiterated his criticism of Khan over violent opposition protests last month and blamed the former prime minister for the country’s economic downturn.

If we fully implement our plan…we will achieve the goal of a stable economy and become a prosperous country, Sharif said. .

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar also welcomed the agreement with the IMF.

Talks between Pakistan and the IMF stalled in December after the global lender delayed the last crucial tranche of the previous bailout package. The two sides were at odds over what the fund said was Islamabad’s unsatisfactory compliance with bailout conditions.

This story has been corrected to show that the amount of the expiring IMF package was $6 billion, not $6.5 billion. It has also been corrected to say Sharif’s tweet was Friday.

