The Magnificent Place Where Donald Trump Beats Ron DeSanti Is Worst: Congressional GOP Endorsements





Welcome to Trail Mix, a fun yet nutritious snack for your election news diet. See anything interesting on the trail? Email me at [email protected].

This week, we pull back the curtain on Ron DeSantis’ virtually non-existent support on Capitol Hill and what he says about his larger struggles. Plus, a dispatch from Trump’s New Hampshire post-indictment show with some very weird ground rules.

Not quite Ron’s request

Before Ron DeSantis officially announced his 2024 run, one of the first members of Congress to endorse the governor of Florida for president, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), predicted a deluge of support for the governor of Florida from Capitol Hills, so much so that there would be too many of them for Donald Trump to attack.

Now, over a month since DeSantis announced his candidacy on May 24, it’s safe to say the deluge has never materialized in fact, there hasn’t even been a drop.

The last congressional endorsement DeSantis received was on May 9, when Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) became the fifth GOP lawmaker to officially endorse the Florida governor.

Currently, DeSantis has representatives Massie, Good, Chip Roy (R-TX), Laurel Lee (R-FL) and Rich McCormick (R-GA) in his corner.

Trump, meanwhile, has the endorsements of 62 House Republicans in his back pocket. This group includes many members of the Florida delegation, some of whom joined the Trump train together in April, in a blow to DeSantis.

For a candidate who seemed to encapsulate GOP officials hopes to move on from Trump and who himself has served in Congress, DeSantis’ disappointing performance might be shocking, but not surprising.

In the run-up to the governors announcement, stories circulated not only of his interpersonal awkwardness, but also of his apparent lack of interest in cultivating influential GOP supporters.

Still, DeSantis supporters insisted more would come out of the woodwork after his campaign kicked off. A closed-door Capitol Hill event in April for GOP lawmakers to meet the governor seemed to nod at odds.

Roy, who served as DeSantis’ de facto chief surrogate, even told CNN that the governor has a lot of support from many people who have publicly said they support the president.

When asked if there were any other mentions underway or to be expected beyond the DeSantis Five in the House, the DeSantis campaign did not return a request for comment.

But the rocky start to the gubernatorial campaign and slow start to the polls, Republicans say, appear to be keeping those would-be DeSantis supporters in the shadows.

Selling DeSantis is, why don’t you invest in Lehman Brothers? a hip GOP strategist with experience on Capitol Hill told The Daily Beast. The only problem is that it no longer exists. His stock collapsed. And he’s really a Lehman Brothers stockbroker right now, trying to convince people there’s going to be a comeback when it’s already over.

Another problem not limited to DeSantis’ quest for approval, according to the GOP strategist and other early primary state Republicans familiar with the discussions, is that DeSantis rarely, if ever, personally calls principals himself to ask an approval.

There’s really no game that DeSantis has, and members said this: when you ask staffers to contact congressmen with inflated egos, they don’t want a staffer to tell you. say, “Oh, we really need your approval,” the strategist said. No. They want to hear it from the fucking candidate.

As The Daily Beast previously reported, governors’ aversion to good humor and setting aside time to cultivate relationships with other lawmakers, including the original members of the House Freedom Caucus he served with for three terms, is not just an insignificant media obsession, but a very real pursuit and impediment to his presidential ambitions.

In early primary states, where endorsements from state legislators, mayors and municipal leaders are highly sought after, if anything a chore to land, DeSantis doesn’t fare too much better.

A well-connected New Hampshire Republican told The Daily Beast about a month ago that polls were selling DeSantis short and, like Massie, predicted a wave of homegrown support was on the way.

Since then, DeSantis has dropped 10 points in New Hampshire polls, while twice-indicted Trump has gained ground, continuing to lead the Florida governor in support in the state.

Still, the DeSantis camp may be trying to right the ship. In New Hampshire, Ruth Ward was one of only two of 14 Republican state senators present Tuesday morning to address Trumps Lilac Luncheon at the state’s influential Republican Women’s Federation.

Ward, a GOP stalwart who tends to keep her cards close to the waistcoat and is unlikely to endorse a candidate anytime soon, said she was already reaching her limit with the scope of approval. When asked if DeSantis or anyone else stood out to her, she said she heard from several different campaign reps, but not from the Florida man himself. .

Every day. They have someone calling me just about every day, Ward told The Daily Beast, later joking that there was nothing new DeSantis’ revolving door pitchers could say that ‘she hasn’t already heard elsewhere.

The problem for DeSantis isn’t as simple as his poor trendline in the polls or the continued strength of the MAGA base. His broader woes can be distilled in his struggles to win more than two buckets of lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

There are hardcore Trumpers, like Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, who was never a DeSantis campaign board member in the first place, the strategist said. Then there’s everyone, a group of perhaps 140 members who are open to a Trump alternative but petrified of what endorsing one might mean for their re-election prospects back home.

Having dealt with Trump’s base in their home districts for years, many of these members have long feared or once known a MAGA main challenger. Given that fear, if those members feel like DeSantis doesn’t have the political back and isn’t working to win them over, they need to ask themselves a simple question, the top GOP strategist said:

Why the hell would you?

A supervised visit with Donald J. Trump

Normally, when reporters go to a Trump rally or other event for the former president, there are a few common refrains about the setup of his teams.

Are the sockets of the press computers, for example, exposed to the rain on a table soaked in water? Is the WiFi password a smart troll? Did Team Trump forget to set up a VIP line for local GOP bigwigs again?

But this time, on a tacky Tuesday morning in Concord, New Hampshire, the relatively small press corps could only talk about one thing at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women’s luncheon.

Do we need a fucking babysitter? whispered a reporter from a national media.

The grumbling was sparked when a staffer said no reporters were allowed to interview members of the GOP women’s group and they weren’t allowed to move freely outside the narrow confines of the press enclosure.

Prior to Trump’s remarks, Trail Mix overheard a conversation between the Trump campaign and a representative from the women’s group reminding reception staff that members of the media would only be allowed into the press pen during lunch.

Also, said the Trump staffer, we really don’t want them near anyone asking questions, for example, about the group exposing DeSantis for hosting a campaign event elsewhere around the same time. time, despite their requests that he move him.

They’re here to see the president, not you guys, one of the bathroom escorts shouted at reporters after repeating ground rules for the third time.

Instead, Trump campaign aides and event organizers asked reporters to request an escort if they wanted to use the bathroom, with another reminder that interviewing anyone in the hallway between the ballroom and the restroom was a no-no.

We don’t want to have to attack people, one of the aides remarked when confronted by another journalist confused about politics.

Another assistant responsible for escorting members of the press to and from the toilets, however, admitted that they had never been asked in their career to carry out such a mission.

Does someone have to follow us into the bathroom? another deadpan national political reporter.

Vote place

Despite a strong performance by newly elected Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Democrats still face a slog before 2024 in what is perhaps the nation’s most important swing state.

A new poll from Quinnipiac University in Pennsylvania shows a surprising degree of variance among the top three Democratic office holders. Shapiro enjoys a healthy 57% approval rating, while first-year Sen. John Fettermans’ numbers have plummeted since returning to office following voluntary hospitalization for clinical depression.

While Fettermans’ disclosure was a watershed moment for sanity and transparency, he clearly paid a price with voters, standing just 39% in Jobs approval, with 50% of respondents disapproving.

Sen. Bob Casey, who is up for reelection in 2024, sits with a 44% Jobs approval rating and a 32% disapproval rating, an encouraging sign for Democratic prospects to fill that critical seat.

The same poll also shows Pennsylvania trending back to a toss in 2024, with President Joe Biden at 46% and former President Trump at 47%, well within the polls’ margin of error of plus or minus. minus 2.5 points.

Enlightened Campaign

My former donors from Kentucky. It’s gone from bad to worse for Kentucky GOP Gov. Daniel Cameron’s hopeful: The Daily Beasts Roger Sollenberger got another scoop on his campaign finance troubles.

The Diplomat. GOP megadonor Jeffrey Ross Gunter is considering his next gig after a tumultuous tenure as Trump’s ambassador to Iceland, and deputy policy editor Sam Brodey has opined it could be a Senate bid American in Nevada.

Go to the helicopter. A DeSantis photoshoot at the US-Mexico border in front of a helicopter could prove costly, another Sollenberger special.

Desperado or bravado, sitting in Trump Force One. Semafors Shelby Talcott and ABC’s Rachel Scott asked Trump what exactly he meant in this tape of classified documents obtained by CNN.

Don’t take it for granted. Politicians Lisa Kashinsky and Meredith McGraw offered an ominous breakdown ahead of DeSantis’ brief stint in New Hampshire this week.

