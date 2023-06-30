Politics
Putin, Xi Jinping and Shehbaz Sharif to virtually attend India’s SCO summit on July 4
Express press service
NEW DELHI: President Putin along with other SCO leaders Chinese Premier Xi Jinping and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif are expected to attend the 2023 SCO Summit virtually on July 4.
Putin was ready to travel to Delhi to attend the summit in person. However, when Delhi announced on May 30 that the summit would be virtual, it had to change its plans. Putin is also expected to address the summit.
This will be the 23rd SCO leadership meeting.
“For the upcoming SCO summit, under India’s continued presidency, we had previously agreed on mutually acceptable dates and had planned President Putin’s trip to attend in person in Delhi. However, the Indian side has decided to make it virtual and we have confirmed participation for that too because we prioritize the SCO, said Kremlins foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov.
Chinese Premier Xi Jinping has confirmed his attendance and will also make some remarks, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.
Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry has also confirmed Prime Minister Sharif’s attendance.
“Prime Minister Sharifs’ participation illustrates the high importance Pakistan attaches to the SCO as an important forum for regional security and prosperity and increased engagement in the region, according to the Pakistani Foreign Ministry.
Meanwhile, most of the SCO members are disappointed with the conversion of the summit into a virtual event as they were all preparing for the event.
We were eagerly waiting for our leaders to meet in person until we heard that the summit would now be virtual. Since December 2022, we had been preparing for the event and stopped short when the announcement to host the event virtually was made in May, said a representative from an SCO member country.
India took over the chairmanship of the SCO from Uzbekistan after the conclusion of the SCO summit in Samarkand in September 2022. After convening nearly 134 face-to-face meetings, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on May 30 that the summit would be held virtually on the 4th of July.
India has been too engrossed in the G20 presidency and the events surrounding it, as a result of which the events under the SCO presidency have been lost. The only time the SCO briefly made itself known was during the SCO foreign ministers’ meeting in Goa, another member said.
The grouping of SCOs is by no means negligible when considering the geographic extent and population. It is the largest regional organization in the world by area, covering approximately 60% of Eurasia and 40% of the world’s population, with a combined GDP of 20% of world GDP. It is therefore natural that we would expect it to be more visible, another SCO member lamented.
SCO members include India, Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan. Iran is expected to become a member this year. The SCO also has dialogue partners which include Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey. Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt should also be dialogue partners.
