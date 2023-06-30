General Asim Munir takes firmer control, but challenges remain





Pakistani army chief General Asim Munir. Image Courtesy: Reuters

May 9, 2023 was a momentous day for the Pakistani military. It was the day that former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested on various corruption charges and his Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Party (PTI) activists decided to go wild. Targeting civilian property, vehicles or public property is a form of protest in Pakistan. The PTI workers decided to do just that, but went way beyond that and also entered and targeted the Lahore cantonment. It is like crossing a red line, almost similar to the mistake made by the terrorist group Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in targeting the Pakistani army public school in December 2015.

The cantonment of Lahore is one of the oldest in the subcontinent, dating back to well before the partition of India. There is the Headquarters (HQ) of the Pakistan Army’s 4th Corps and its two divisions, the 10th and 11th Infantry Divisions, all responsible for the security of the heartland of Pakistan and the center of gravity of West Punjab. The PTI mobs reached the residence of the corps commanders and ransacked it even in his presence.

It was so amazing that it appeared the whole episode was staged. In India, we have drawn parallels of this with Indian Army senior officer residences, or Flagstaff Houses in cantonments, or military stations and how they are secured. Many military figures in India wondered if 4 Corps HQ was entirely under the influence of Imran Khan’s charisma such that its security could be so easily compromised. Perception prevailed that there was a serious split in the Pakistani military along political lines, with PTI elements being allowed inside by a Pakistani army group sympathetic to their cause.

Some speculation was allayed the next morning when Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir resorted to the traditional method of redress when a command failure occurs anywhere in most armies. He visited the Lahore cantonment, relieved the corps commander, Lt. Gen. Salman Fayyaz Ghani, of his command and addressed at least two Sainik Sammelans (formerly known as the durbar, essentially a concentration of troops for an address by a senior commander followed by an interaction). He likely implored the troops and their officers to rise above narrow loyalties, stay out of the complex and evolving political situation, and demonstrate professionalism. Such occurrences are very demoralizing to the troops, and unless their officers make earnest and early efforts to re-inspire them, considerable damage to morale and self-esteem would accrue.

General Munir, whom I assessed as fragile and lacking in confidence even a few months after his appointment as army chief, seems to have made amends with the various measures taken. On June 26, 2023, the Director General (DG) of Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Ahmed Sharif, said at a press conference: The incident of May 9 is extremely disappointing, condemnable and constitutes a black chapter in the history of our country. Rightly so, because the Pakistani army, despite all its other demerits, has been a source of strength for Pakistan.

There is no doubt that he also laid down his arms during the Indo-Pakistani conflict of 1971 when his 30,000 troops were still occupying Dhaka in Bangladesh and only 3,000 Indian troops surrounded the city of Dhaka. However, through clever perception management, he managed to retain the trust of the Pakistani people. It is this artificial credibility that currently seems to be at stake.

The Pakistan Army has decided to invoke the provisions of the Accountability Laws to initiate disciplinary proceedings against those who have failed to uphold the security and honor of garrisons, military installations, Jinnah House and the Headquarter. Three officers, including Corps Cdr 4 Corps, were removed from their posts and strict disciplinary procedures were carried out against other officers, including three major generals and seven brigadiers. According to the ISPR, it was a conspiracy in which a conducive environment was first created and people were incited and provoked against the army.

Among those arrested was a granddaughter (famous fashion designer Khadija Shah) of the late General Asif Nawaz Janjua, who was army chief in 1991-92 and died in harness. The son-in-law of a retired four-star general, the wife of a retired three-star general, and the wife and son-in-law of a retired two-star general are facing liability proceedings due to irrefutable evidence. This is also to warn any high-profile figures who might think their networks are their strength. These actions showed that responsibility in the Pakistani military was exercised without discrimination, regardless of rank or social status. In many ways, it is the manifestation of the power struggle within the Pakistani army that was sparked the moment Imran Khan took up the case with former army chief general Qamar Bajwa to rescind the transfer orders of Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, then DG ISI. which had been assigned as GOC 11 Corps Peshawar.

Imran Khan favored Hameed and probably would have made him army chief after Bajwa but Hameed fell at fault with Bajwa. Indian army officers who knew Hameed from taking courses with him abroad believe he was a very ambitious officer with a penchant for networking; his anti-Indian stance was also most notable.

General Munir legitimately came to power with a relatively unrecognized profile and this likely prompted him to exercise greater authority to ensure accountability and efficiency, in order to establish himself. He trod a thorny path blazed by many Imran Khan loyalists in the Pakistani army. It used military courts to prosecute 102 civilian suspects involved in the May 9, 2023 uprising, an issue that was challenged in Pakistan’s Supreme Court. However, it seems that on this issue, General Munir is making his way. Any leeway he gives the Supreme Court will be seen as a weakness because the court is biased in favor of Imran Khan.

By all indicators, General Munir should continue to gain confidence as more decisions are made on the political front. That he does not allow Imran Khan the latitude to participate in the elections is obvious and in the coming months he will have the opportunity to appoint new corps commanders, almost five of them. This could be another challenge for him as he tries to place his own favorites in positions of power. The opposition within the Pakistani military may not be giving up so soon and now is the time for him to watch his back.

The author is a former 15 Corps GOC based in Srinagar and Chancellor of Central University of Kashmir. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the position of this publication.

