Trump and DeSantis in Philadelphia to speak at Moms for Liberty





PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, hoping to become the next president of the United States, are traveling to Philadelphia for the Moms for Liberty Summit at the Center City Marriott. Their visit is controversial.

The group is here for their national Joyful Warriors summit. They have made headlines for some of their positions on education. On Friday, they’re in the spotlight again, bringing well-known Republicans to the area.

But not everyone is happy to have them in Philadelphia.

The Campaign for Our Shared Future set up shop next to the Marriott on Thursday afternoon, handing out books they say Moms for Liberty is seeking to remove from schools.

The conservative group says it is a parents’ rights organization and its aim is to put parents in charge of their child’s upbringing.

“We are actively participating in our political process as it was designed,” said Moms for Liberty co-founder Tina Descovich. “So it’s our mission to make sure that parents will always have the right to direct their children’s education.”

Others disagree.

“The kids don’t want it. They’ve made it clear,” said Pike County parent Amanda Pauley. “Teachers don’t want it and we don’t want it. We’re not going to tolerate it.”

“At the end of the day, it’s just plain wrong,” said Pennridge’s mother, Jane Cramer. “It’s wrong and people need to be aware of that.”

Besides Trump and DeSantis, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley is scheduled to speak on Friday. Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy are scheduled to speak on Saturday.

All are candidates for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

Democratic National Committee spokesman Ammar Moussa said in a statement: “Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy are celebrating the 4th of July weekend with one of the country’s most notorious groups against freedom, the erasure of history and the banning of books.

While President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris say they are running to protect Americans’ rights and freedoms, MAGA Republicans are more concerned with pleasing right-wing extremists than the real issues facing working families.”

