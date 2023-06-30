Modi University Delhi: PM Modi visits Delhi Metro to attend DU event | Delhi News







During his journey from Lok Kalyan Marg metro station to Vishwa Vidyalaya metro station, Narendra Modi also interacted with commuters. NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi surprised everyone on Friday when he took the metro to attend the closing ceremony of the Delhi University Centenary Celebrations as the main guest.During his journey from Lok Kalyan Marg metro station to Vishwa Vidyalaya metro station, Narendra Modi also interacted with commuters. Later, Means PM laid the foundation stone for the Delhi University Computing Center and the Faculty of Technology Building and University Block to be constructed at the University’s North Campus.

“Delhi University is not just a university but a movement,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Here is what PM Modi said

– There was a time when Delhi University had only 3 colleges, now it has over 90 colleges.

– This university has lived every move and brought every move to life

– There was a time when India was on the list of fragile economies and today it is among the top 5 economies in the world.

– The number of IITs, IIMs and AIIMS has increased in recent years. These institutes become the building blocks of the New India

– Due to futuristic policies in the education sector, Indian universities are getting global recognition. In 2014, only 12 Indian universities featured in the QS World University Rankings, it has now risen to 45.

– To improve the quality of educational institutions, we are constantly working.

– There were around 100 startups in India before 2014, today the number has crossed 1 lakh.

– Today, DU has more female students than male students. Even in the country, the gender ratio has improved.

– Indian values ​​such as democracy, equality and mutual respect have become a parameter of humanity for the world.

– Indian teachers have found a distinguished identity in the world.

Show Watch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes the metro to visit Delhi University and interacts with commuters

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/delhi/pm-modi-travels-in-metro-to-attend-delhi-university-event/articleshow/101386924.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos