Mike Roman Flipping could spell disaster for Donald Trump





A senior member of Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign team, who was a key part of the fake voter scheme to overturn results in favor of the former president, is cooperating with federal prosecutors, according to reports.

Mike Roman was Director of Election Day Operations for Trump’s campaign. He spoke to the office of Special Counsel Jack Smith as part of the extensive criminal investigation into attempts to nullify the last election and the events leading up to the January 6, 2021 attack, reported CNN.

Roman reportedly spoke to prosecutors in what is known as an offer deal. This means he can share information with investigators, with the understanding that the statements will not be used against him in future criminal proceedings. Roman also may not have to appear before the grand jury as part of the deal. It’s unclear exactly what Roman was asked about during his meeting with prosecutors, or what information he may have provided.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Washington Hilton on June 24, 2023 in Washington, DC. His former campaign manager, Mike Roman, is said to have been cooperating with federal prosecutors’ investigation into efforts to nullify the 2020 election. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The New York Times previously reported that Roman was preparing to voluntarily answer questions about the scheme to create a fake voter pool. They would falsely state that Trump beat Joe Biden in several key swing states that the Republican actually lost in 2020.

The New York Times also described Roman as doing “much of the groundwork” to find ways to challenge Trump’s losses in key battleground states in the last election. Roman is seen as a major part of the plot to send fake election officials to falsely claim Trump won in states including Georgia, Arizona and Michigan in 2020.

Roman and Boris Epshteyn, a strategic adviser for the Trump campaign, had been coordinating with others who played a role on Trump’s advice in the weeks following Election Day in 2020. This is according to a series of emails, reviewed by The New York Times in 2022.

In July 2022, Politico named Roman as a Trump operative who tried to get a list of bogus Michigan and Wisconsin voters from Pennsylvania GOP Congressman Mike Kelly on Capitol Hill in hopes they would end up by surrendering to Vice President Mike Pence.

The bogus election plan has long been the focus of Smith’s investigation. Former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani also recently voluntarily fielded questions from federal prosecutors about the plan involving several members of the former president’s inner circle.

Reports of Roman and Giuliani both meeting with prosecutors come amid suggestions that the federal investigation into the 2020 election could soon be winding down, with indictments to come.

Political reporter Jamie Dupree noted the potential significance of reports that Roman may now be cooperating with federal prosecutors investigating the bogus election plan.

“Mike Roman could be a very important figure in unlocking how the fake ballots got to Capitol Hill members and staff, who were trying to get the envelopes to Vice President Pence,” Dupree tweeted.

In February 2022, Roman was subpoenaed to testify before the United States House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack, regarding the plot to send fake voter lists to Washington D.C. for ” change the result” of the 2020 elections.

In a letter to Roman, Representative Bennie Thompson, chair of the committee, said the panel had received communications allegedly sent by Roman. They suggested he was involved in a scheme to contact state lawmakers and tell them to “reclaim” their freedom by sending surrogate voters to falsely declare that Trump had won in multiple states in 2020.

Thompson said it appeared Roman “helped” Trump campaign staffers become part of the conspiracy.

Gary Michael Brown, Roman’s former deputy, also received a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee. Brown was questioned before the grand jury as part of Smith’s federal inquest in mid-June, The New York Times reported.

During an interview with House investigators last year, Roman primarily invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, according to CNN.

Asked about his ties to Giuliani, another key figure in the fake election plot, Roman replied, “I don’t believe I had any interaction with him before the election.”

Asked about his interactions with Giuliani after Election Day in 2020, Roman said, “On the advice of counsel, I assert my constitutional privilege under the Fifth Amendment and respectfully decline to answer the question.”

Newsweek has reached out to Roman’s office for comment via email.

