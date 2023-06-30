China’s ideological affinity with Russia is over

For much of the ongoing war in Ukraine, a truism has spread across much of the American political spectrum, from left to right, about the second-order effects of the outcome of the conflicts. A Ukrainian victory would strengthen the United States’ position vis-à-vis China in the world, while a Russian victory would do the opposite.

It’s easy to see how takes like this acquire such a solid footing. Analysts are quick to apply abstract and radical constructs to their assessments of major world events. This time it meant a supposed global showdown between authoritarianism and democracy. Beyond these considerations, many have tried to imagine the effects of the Ukrainian conflicts on Chinese thinking about Taiwan. Again, it is assumed that a Ukrainian victory against a much larger invading adversary would deflate China, reducing the risk of any short-term attempts to take control of Taiwan by force. And a Russian victory, which now seems unlikely, would have the opposite effect.

But while we’re busy imagining, there’s a more interesting puzzle that has so far received surprisingly little attention involving China, Russia and Ukraine, and one that involves Beijing’s view of the recent attempt by Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin to lead his private army from Russia’s southwestern border regions to Moscow, either to overthrow President Vladimir Putin, kidnap his top defense officials or stage a dramatic patriotic demonstration , according to one’s interpretation of the country’s shocking news from last weekend. Puzzle is the only appropriate word here, not because we don’t know what really motivated Prigozhin or who, if anything, his co-conspirators within the Putin system may have been, but because the Chinese thought of high profile on top notch world events are completely shrouded in a black box.

What is publicly known is that the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, made a statement of sympathy towards Russia and Putin early last year, when he spoke of their friendship as having no limits. Since then, China has been at pains to say that this does not mean that the two countries have entered into an alliance, and Beijing has since been caught in a delicate, even costly balancing act, trying to show support for Moscow in various ways, through statements and high-level diplomatic exchanges. To avoid incurring high costs in its already troubled relationship with Washington, this has forced Beijing to avoid even the slightest semblance of supplying Putin’s waning army with lethal weapons. And to avoid serious damage to relations with Europe, China has had to maintain the attitude that it is not so much interested in a Russian victory as in some sort of barely defined just and peaceful outcome. But European countries that feel threatened by Putin’s recklessness and exasperated by the cost of the conflict seem less and less inclined to believe in China’s good offices.

But what do the Chinese themselves think of the latest events in Russia? If Beijing ever gave any importance to the idea that Russia and China together defended the virtues of authoritarianism against an endless assault from what one imagines to be Western liberalism and democracy, such illusions must now be cold and six feet under. There is no longer any possible way of understanding or interpreting Putinism that could make China comfortable with a close ideological match or even a comparison.

Much has been made of China’s growing authoritarianism under Xi, but it’s hard to imagine Xi viewing Russia’s degraded spectacle with anything but silent contempt. Xi famous required members of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to study and learn from the demise of the Soviet Union under Mikhail Gorbachev. Its own synoptic assessment of how this once superpower collapsed is that it lost its temper, which means it didn’t have the courage to fight to defend and maintain its own system . Putin clearly has the will to keep fighting for power, but according to Xi, can Putin be said to have a system worth fighting for? China’s history from the middle of the 20th century until now says otherwise.

One of the foundations principles of Mao Zedong, whose victory over the nationalists in a long civil war led to the establishment of the People’s Republic of China, was that the country’s military should at all times remain under the clear and unambiguous control and service of the CCP. Every leader since Mao has clung to this line, and none more so than Xi, who doubled down.

But China’s history contains even older reasons to feel repelled by Russia’s relentless decadence under Putin. For decades before the CCP’s victory in 1949, the country was constantly torn apart by warlords. It is here that the spectacle of today’s Russia becomes most critical. As if continuing the story backwards, Putin increasingly leaned on warlords and militias to consolidate its power and pursue strategic objectives.

An early series of killings involved Chechnya around the turn of the century, when Putin relied on forces loyal to Akhmad Kadyrov to put down a separatist rebellion there. Last year in Ukraine, Putin even went beyond doubling down on this strategy, relying heavily on the paramilitary group of Prigozhins Wagner to conquer and reabsorb into Russia not just any component of the former -Soviet Union, but the largest country in Europe by territory.

He could have listened to Machiavelli, who wrote: Mercenaries and auxiliaries are useless and dangerous; and if anyone holds his state based on these weapons, he will stand neither firm nor sure; for they are disunited, ambitious and without discipline. It goes back to the 16th century, however, which China, with its own deep traditions of political art, would probably consider unnecessary, particularly because its own history of the last century is so rich in cautionary examples.

This helps explain why Beijing remained silent for so long after the start of the short-lived Prigozhins uprising, or whatever. It was embarrassing, and all the while no one there wanted to be too closely associated with Russia. When Beijing finally started commenting, it was simply to express the sweet wish that his neighbor might somehow preserve his national stability.

None of this should suggest that China is going to wash its hands of Russia or Putin. How could he? They are nuclear-armed neighbors bound by many things, from Russia’s growth addiction on China as a buyer of its hydrocarbons, to the flow of Chinese economic migrants to the sparsely populated border regions of the Russian Far East.

There is no doubt that China once modeled itself strongly on the Soviet Union. Even Maos’ personalized regime and Russia’s many attempts to define and control political orthodoxy have not changed this. What has disappeared, however, at least as long as Putin remains in power, is any idea that the two countries still share a core ideology. Even from Beijing, Putin’s criminalized authoritarianism must make people cringe. Beware of smiles. Far from being an ally, Russia increasingly appears as a problem.