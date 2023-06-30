When the sacrificial cow offered by President Joko Widodo went mad when he wanted to be slaughtered in Blora





CENTRAL JAVA, KOMPASTV – Unique incidents when slaughtering cows often occur. As in Blora City, the sacrificial cow offered by President Joko Widodo went mad just as it was about to be slaughtered. The incident happened in front of Roudhotul Jannah Mosque in Gumiring Hamlet, Sidomulyo Village, Banjarejo District, Blora Regency, Central Java on Thursday (6/30/2023) morning. A Simmental type cow weighing more than a ton had scared the residents. Because the cow’s rope was cut. After a few minutes of waiting, the cow can then be packaged for immediate slaughter. The incident of a sacrificial cow running loose and going mad also happened in Penjaringan, North Jakarta. The sacrificial cow ran to the three toll road bridge. Due to loose cows, the Tiga Bridge Toll Road experienced a long traffic jam. The loose cow is taken to the local mosque to be slaughtered. The incident caused no injuries. Ransacking of cows also happened in Bandar Lampung. This cow went mad until the harness broke as she was about to be slaughtered at At Taqwa Mosque in Griya Abdi Negara Sukabumi, Bandar Lampung. The cow ran towards the two sacrificial committees and headed towards the residents’ quarters. Fortunately, cows can be caught in the hilly area of ​​the residential area. However, because the cows are not easily brought back to the mosque area. The sacrificial committee slaughtered the cow at the place of arrest. Also read: About to be slaughtered, sacrificial cows go mad and fall into 2 meter deep culverts!

