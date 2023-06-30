Watch: PM Modi takes a ride on the Delhi Metro to attend AU centenary celebrations





Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a ride on the Delhi Metro on his way to the Farewell Ceremony of the AU Centenary Celebrations. Amid tight security preparations, Prime Minister Modi swiped his card at a metro station and boarded the train. The Prime Minister can also be seen interacting with fellow travelers as he travels to Delhi University’s centenary celebrations. In a tweet on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi informed that he would attend the DU centenary celebrations and hailed the central university as a premier center of learning. He wrote: I am looking forward to attending Delhi University Centenary Celebrations at 11am tomorrow 30th June. As a premier center of learning, DU has nurtured talent and fostered intellectual growth for a century. Congratulations to the DU fraternity on this important milestone.” A three-tier security arrangement involving more than 1,000 paramilitaries and police has been deployed ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the DU event, the PTI news agency quoted police officials as saying. Prime Minister Modi is the chief guest at the closing day of Delhi University’s centenary celebrations, while Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is the guest of honour. According to reports, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of three buildings and release a set of coffee table books. The three buildings will be used for the faculty of technology, the computer center and the academic block. DU has announced the start of its B Tech course from the next academic session and the new Faculty of Technology building will be used for this purpose. Ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Delhi University, some colleges issued a set of guidelines including mandatory attendance of students and teachers, a ban on black robes and suspension of classes between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. However, Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta confirmed to PTI that attendance was not compulsory for the event. He said, “We have informed the colleges that we are doing a live broadcast of the event as not all students can attend. The colleges have made arrangements. We have not made attendance mandatory. Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less Updated: June 30, 2023, 11:31 a.m. IST

