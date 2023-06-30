BORIS JOHNSON: We must take drastic measures to move Rwanda forward

OK, my friend, so what would you do? Get off your high horse for a second and stop making fun of some remarkable African country you know next to nothing about and tell me how you would fix it.

If you have a better plan to stop illegal Channel crossings, I haven’t heard of it yet. This is what I say to all those who attack the Rwandan regime. We have boat numbers again.

We have more and more people who are willing to risk their lives and sometimes those of their children in fragile and unseaworthy boats.

We have before us the long weeks of summer, when flotillas of dinghies will be launched across the level brine from France, full to the gunwales of able-bodied young men (the vast majority of complements) who know full well that as soon as they reach British waters, they have succeeded; that they will be fed, housed, cared for; that taxpayer-funded lawyers will make it impossible to deport them; and that they will eventually blend into the vast, labour-hungry economy of the UK.

It is the certainty that induces them to pay the criminal gangs their exorbitant fees. This is the speech that these gangsters make to these desperate young people.

You may be risking your life. You may be breaking the law. But once you set foot on the shores of England, you’re in, and there’s nothing they can do about it.

The Rwandan plan is the only practical hope we have of breaking this economic model. We must provide a shining demonstration to the gangs, and to all the people who are foolish enough to trust their boats that there is another future.

We need to show that illegal arrival in Britain is not the end of the story. We need to prove that instead of being accommodated in a hotel, you could end up on a plane and have your asylum application processed in Kigali.

As soon as this becomes a realistic possibility, the effect on human traffickers will, I believe, be dramatic. Word will spread around the campfire, doubts will creep in, and instead of breaking the law and mocking our immigration system, people will start doing the right thing: using the many safe and legal to come to Brittany.

We should be proud of what this government has done over the past few years to welcome those who have come in fear of persecution of one type or another: Hong Kong Chinese, Afghans, Ukrainians, numbers are now important. The British people are deeply committed to providing refuge to all who fear for their lives, for fear of any kind of prejudice and discrimination. We are a nation built on historic waves of immigration, from the Huguenots to Windrush and beyond.

All we ask of our governments is that this process be controlled, that it be fair, and that criminal gangs do not undermine our natural compassion by helping illegal arrivals skip the queue.

This is why the Rwandan plan must and will work and why Rishi Sunak is absolutely right to continue, after this week’s reversal in the Court of Appeal, and take it directly to the Supreme Court. I urge everyone, skeptics and sympathizers, to read the judgment of Lord Burnett, the Lord Chief Justice. Even though he was outvoted by his two colleagues, I believe it is not disrespectful if I say they were wrong, and the Lord Chief Justice was on the spot.

In a nutshell, he simply did not believe that a judge sitting in London should question the government and decide that Rwanda was a dangerous country.

He thought it extremely unlikely that the project would compromise the human rights of anyone sent from Britain to Rwanda. He noted that Rwanda was heavily invested in the success of the partnership on migration and economic development with the UK and would make sure to get it right.

He rejected the suggestion that people arriving from Britain risked being sent to third countries, where they could be tortured.

He pointed out that the arrivals, which would not be numerous, at least initially, would all have permanent access to mobile phones, and any shortcomings in the provision of lawyers, interpreters, transcripts, reasons for taking decision, etc. easily come to light.

He noted that there would be continued monitoring of the program, with a joint commission between the two governments. He highlighted the presence of Home Office experts in Kigali.

What I found so refreshing about his judgment was that he clearly appreciated the massive engagement between Britain and Rwanda to resolve the issue.

This Rwandan program was designed not by crazed ideologues, but by smart, idealistic people in Whitehall who see a chance to work with a developing country to solve a chronic and debilitating problem, and for mutual benefit.

We always knew it would be difficult, and when I launched the program on April 14 last year, I was explicit that it would take time and face many challenges and legal setbacks. I also said that it might be necessary to take other measures and, if necessary, to change the law.

Now is the time to do so. I am hopeful that the Supreme Court will follow the advice of the Lord Chief Justice and overturn the decision of the Court of Appeal. But we have to be realistic. There is now a good chance that the delays in the laws will be so severe that no illegal arrivals will be sent to Rwanda this year, and possibly not even next year. That would be intolerable, and it is time for Parliament to cut the Gordian knot.

Some argue that we should immediately leave the European Convention on Human Rights; and though I can certainly see the attractions of it, it would be time-consuming, divisive, and would not solve the immediate problem raised by this matter.

As Lord Burnett so aptly puts it, the crux of the matter is who should decide whether Rwanda is a safe country. British government diplomats and officials who worked for years on the project, on the ground, in Africa; or judges in London who listened to the pleas of pressure groups.

As the judgment points out, the government has the power under Schedule 3 of the Asylum and Immigration Act 2004 to ask parliament to consider Rwanda a safe country. This has not yet been done and should now be done immediately.

Yes, of course there would be an argument. The House of Lords may be difficult, but we’ve been there before.

It is time for the government to settle the legal situation. It is time, with a large majority remaining, for Parliament to determine that Rwanda is safe, arrest the evil human traffickers, stop the boats, reclaim the spirit of 2019 and move Rwanda forward.