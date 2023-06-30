The Swedish NATO dilemma – OpEd – Eurasia Review

Sweden believes it has gone almost as far as possible to meet the demands of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has a casting vote on whether or not to accept the country’s candidacy. NATO.

In May 2022, responding to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threat to invade Ukraine a few weeks earlier, Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO. This decision was greeted with some apprehension by Swedish Kurdish citizens. For the Kurdish community, NATO meant Turkey, a longtime NATO member, and Turkey had for many years been fighting Kurdish separatists inside the country, as well as Kurdish peshmerga forces along the Turkish-Turkish borders. Syrian and Turkish-Iranian.

Erdogan, who has delayed progress on both bids for months, insisted that Sweden take effective action against its Kurdish minority as the price for lifting its veto. Even though the Swedish government decided on June 11 to extradite a Turkish citizen residing in Sweden who had been convicted in 2013 of a drug-related crime in Turkey, what Sweden has done so far has not satisfied Erdoğan. He recently overturned his objection to Finland’s request, but continues to blackball Sweden. The case turned into a clash between Sweden’s widely recognized humanitarian, tolerant and liberal values ​​and Erdogan’s determination to crush the Kurdish independence movement at all costs.

The next NATO summit, scheduled for July 10, will address vital issues arising from Russia’s partial and illegal occupation of Ukraine. The organization as a whole strongly hoped that the assembly would see it significantly strengthened by the acquisition of two new members. That won’t happen now. In a March 17 press conference with his Finnish counterpart, Erdogan hailed Finland’s “genuine and concrete steps” on Turkish security and withdrew his opposition to its NATO membership. He continues to assert that Sweden still has a long way to go before they are satisfied. On June 9, Erdogan said: Sweden is currently a country that terrorist organizations use as a playground. In fact, there are terrorists even in the parliament of this country.

He was referring to leading Swedish politician Amineh Kakabaveh, a member of parliament, who grew up in a poor Kurdish home in western Iran. She is a staunch defender of Kurdish self-determination in the Middle East and a fierce critic of Erdogan.

Kurds make up about 20% of Turkey’s 84 million people, and the nationalist claims of the most extreme Kurdish elements appear to the Turkish establishment to pose a threat to the integrity of the state. The PKK, founded in 1978, is a political group seeking Kurdish independence and has not been opposed to pursuing its political goals through armed terrorist attacks in Turkey. Erdogan responded by outlawing the PKK as a terrorist organization (a designation now widely adopted internationally) and fighting the PKK and its associated bodies where they are strongest in northern Syria and Iraq. .

Erdogan has made no secret of the fact that he considers Sweden to have become a haven for PKK members. Although Sweden condemns terrorist activities, it hosts those Kurdish bodies known as the People’s Protection Units (YPG) which in the years 2014-2019 fought alongside the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces. United against ISIS and indeed drove them out of Syria. The Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), their political wing, is a recognized group in Sweden and has an office in Stockholm. Many Swedes believe, along with Professor Khalid Khayati of Linkping University, that it would be unfair and inhumane to consider this group a terrorist organization.

Erdogan claims that elements of the PKK are sheltered under the wing of the YPG which he describes, together with the PYD, as a terrorist group, and demanded that Sweden withdraw its support for all of them and also extradite a list of named individuals in Turkey. As Mark Almond observes in the London The telegraph of the day on June 16, the problem is that Erdoan, emboldened by an unprecedented third election victory, is more determined than ever to pursue policies that challenge not only the West, but the very democratic and human rights principles that the NATO alliance is there to defend. We can debate the good and bad sides of Sweden’s Kurdish asylum policy, writes Almond, but can a rule of law advocate agree to let a foreign government decide who to deport from its territory?

Of all the countries to which Kurds have fled over the past turbulent half-century, it is in Sweden that they have found the warmest welcome and real freedom from political repression. Sweden now hosts 100,000 Kurds and the Kurdish community has integrated well into Swedish society, politically, socially and culturally.

The dilemma of NATO is of concern to the whole country. This touches on Sweden’s long-standing desire to avoid hard-line positions on controversial issues, in other words, neutrality. After all, Sweden managed to stay neutral throughout World War II. One observer believes that this moral ambivalence worries many Swedes. He believes that the question now on the minds of many Swedes is: Are we ready once again to shrug our shoulders on moral issues in the name of NATO membership? and he thinks the answer for most would be: if the price of NATO membership is the sacrifice of the Kurds, then it’s not worth it.

A dilemma is a problematic situation without a clear solution. Do the benefits for Sweden itself and for the Western world of joining NATO outweigh the generous, open and democratic instincts of the Swedish people to support the Kurds and their efforts to gain their independence, or at least their autonomy? If so, Sweden needs to determine how far Erdogan would push them to restrict the freedom of their Kurdish minority and act accordingly. Otherwise, the Swedes themselves, NATO and the Western world will have to be content with the situation as it has always been, with Sweden outside NATO, but working with it as closely as possible.