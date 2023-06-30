Judge denies Donald Trump’s request to dismiss columnist’s defamation claims





NEW YORK Former President Donald Trumps says absolute presidential immunity and the right to free speech protect him from charges of defaming a New York columnist that were dismissed by a federal judge on Thursday.

Writer, E. Jean Carroll, can go on to argue that Trump owes her at least $10 million in damages for comments he made before and after she won a sex abuse verdict and $5 million libel against him last month, Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said in a written opinion.

Trump attempted to dismiss the lawsuit on the grounds that he is entitled to absolute presidential immunity, that his statements were not defamatory, and that his statements were opinion protected by the right to free speech.

Kaplan said Trump waived absolute presidential immunity as a defense by not asserting it years ago when the lawsuit was filed. The trial was delayed until recently as appeals courts considered the legal issues surrounding it.

Trump thwarted Carroll this week, claiming she defamed him by continuing to insist he raped her even after a jury found otherwise.

After a jury returned its verdict last month in federal court in Manhattan, Trump made comments about a CNN town hall that prompted Carroll to pursue new defamation claims in a 2020 defamation lawsuit.

The jury award stems from a sexual abuse and defamation lawsuit filed last November after New York State temporarily enacted a law allowing victims of sexual assault to sue for damages resulting from attacks that occurred even decades earlier.

Trump’s claims on the CNN show mirrored statements he made while president in 2019 when Carroll released a memoir in which she claimed Trump raped her in a department store dressing room. luxury in downtown Manhattan in the spring of 1996.

Hours after excerpts from the book were published in a magazine, Trump denied that a rape took place or that he ever knew Carroll.

Mr. Trump did not simply deny Ms. Carroll’s sexual assault accusation, Kaplan wrote. Instead, he accused Ms Carroll of lying that he sexually assaulted her in order to boost sales of her book, gain publicity and/or further a political agenda.

The judge said the main purpose of presidential immunity was to avoid distracting the president from his public duties, but it was not a disclaimer card that allows the president to say or do anything he desires, even if this behavior is totally disconnected from an official function.

Kaplan said he took into account that Carroll was now 79 and had sued Trump for 3½ years.

There is no reason to risk further prolonging the resolution of this litigation by allowing Mr. Trump to raise his defense of absolute immunity now at the eleventh hour when he could have done so years ago. did he declare.

Dismissing claims that Carroll’s lawsuit was about free speech, Kaplan explained how libel and slander are handled by the courts and why Trump’s statements could be interpreted to fit the legal definition of libel. including that a jury had already concluded it.

Trump’s attorneys did not immediately comment.

Attorney Robbie Kaplan, who represents Carroll and is not related to the judge, said in a statement that the judges’ ruling confirms that once again Donald Trump’s supposed defenses to E’s defamation allegations . Jean Carroll don’t work.

She added: Today’s ruling removes yet another stumbling block to E Jeans’ January 15 libel damages trial in this case.

The Associated Press generally does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll did.

