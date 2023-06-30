Sports Minister opens Indonesian NOC Congress





I believe that with strong cooperation and dedication, we can take Indonesian sport to the next level. Jakarta (ANTARA) – Minister of Youth and Sports Dito Ariotedjo represented President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the opening of the Congress of the National Olympic Committee of Indonesia (Indonesian NOC) in Jakarta on Friday. Ariotedjo delivered Jokowi’s remarks, thanking the NOC Indonesia President and Executive Committee for their hard work. Their efforts have ensured the participation of Indonesian athletes in multi-sport events, including the 2019 SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, which have been postponed to 2021; the 2021 SEA Games in Vietnam, which have been postponed to 2022; and the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia. The minister, who read the president’s remarks, also said the sports world has faced difficult challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic over the past three years. However, the achievements at the 2022 and 2023 SEA Games, as well as the ASEAN Paralympic Games in the same year, have cultivated optimism and a positive trend in the Indonesian sports world. Moreover, the Indonesian NOC is deemed capable of maintaining Indonesian sports diplomacy at the international level, as evidenced by the country’s efforts to expedite the resolution of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) sanction. The Indonesian NOC should also continue to work in synergy with the Indonesian National Sports Committee (KONI), so that Indonesia’s sporting achievements can continue to develop on the international stage. In 2023, Indonesia will participate in two Asian-level sports events, namely the Asian Games and the Asian Indoor Martial Arts Games. The NOC of Indonesia was also reminded to continue to be the government’s partner in the development of the National Athlete Database together with KONI, the National Federation and other stakeholders. “I believe that with strong cooperation and dedication, we can take Indonesian sport to the next level,” Ariotedjo said. Related News: Indonesian NOC rewards top performing sports branches at SEA Games 2023

