Prime Minister Modi, a good friend of Russia: President Putin’s praise for Indian leadership

India-Russia relations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a great friend of Russia,” President Vladimir Putin said Thursday at a forum in Moscow organized by the Russian Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI).

He also hailed the central government’s Make in India campaign, saying it is having a truly impressive effect on the country’s economy, according to a report by news agency PTI, citing RT News.

The “Make in India” initiative was launched by PM Modi in 2014 and aimed to create and encourage companies to develop, manufacture and assemble products made in the country and to encourage investment dedicated to manufacturing.

Our friends in India and our great friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Make in India initiative several years ago. It had a really impressive effect on the Indian economy,” Putin said.

“It wouldn’t hurt to imitate what works well, even if it wasn’t us but our friends who created it,” the Russian president added.

His remarks came as he discussed opportunities for Russian companies due to the West’s sanctions policies and the need for Moscow to offer support tools to help companies market their product more effectively.

Putin credited Indian leadership for creating an effective model for developing local manufacturing capabilities and wooing foreign investors.

He further underlined the need to think about making our products more practical and functional, with a modern look and properties,” the RT News report said.

India has the largest population of over 1.4 billion people and the 5th largest GDP of around $3.7 trillion.

In recent years, India has become not only an alternative destination for licensed manufacturing for global companies, but also a huge consumer market for foreign investors, according to the report.

The country’s export performance has improved, according to official data, from around $468 billion in 2014 to around $770 billion in the fiscal year 2022-23, PTI reported.

India has also seen a significant increase in foreign direct investment inflows from USD 36 billion in 2014 to over USD 81 billion in 2020-21.

Putin and Modi last met on the sidelines of a regional security bloc summit in Uzbekistan in September 2022.

(With PTI inputs)

Updated: June 30, 2023, 12:18 PM IST