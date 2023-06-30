Exclusive: Trump says abortive mutiny ‘weakened’ Putin somewhat





[1/2]Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump attend a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan June 28, 2019. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) – Former U.S. President Donald Trump, a longtime admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said on Thursday that Putin had been “somewhat weakened” by a failed mutiny and that the time had come for United States to try to negotiate a negotiated peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

“I want people to stop dying because of this ridiculous war,” Trump told Reuters in a phone interview.

Speaking at length on foreign policy, the opinion poll frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination also said China should be given 48 hours to get out of what sources familiar with the matter say is a Chinese spy capability on the island of Cuba 90 miles (145 km) off the US coast.

Regarding Ukraine, Trump has not ruled out that the Kiev government must concede territory to Russia in order to stop the war, which began with the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces 16 months ago. . He said everything would be “negotiable” if he was president, but that Ukrainians who fought vigorously to defend their land “earned a lot of credit”.

“I think they would be entitled to keep a lot of what they won and I think Russia would be fine with that as well. You need the right mediator, or negotiator, and we don’t. we don’t have at the moment,” he said.

US President Joe Biden and NATO allies want Russia to leave the territory it seized in eastern Ukraine. Ukraine launched a counter-offensive which made small gains in driving out Russian forces.

Last year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy proposed a 10-point peace plan, which calls on Russia to withdraw all its troops.

“I think the most important thing the United States should do right now is make peace – get Russia and Ukraine together and make peace. You can do that,” Trump said. “Now is the time to do it, to bring the two sides together to force peace.”

As president, Trump has developed a friendly relationship with Putin, who Biden said on Wednesday has “become a bit of an outcast in the world” for invading Ukraine.

Trump said Putin was damaged by an uprising by the Russian mercenary force, the Wagner Group, and its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin last weekend.

“You could say he (Putin) is still here, he’s still strong, but he’s definitely been, I would say, somewhat weakened, at least in a lot of people’s minds,” he said. .

If Putin was no longer in power, however, “you don’t know what the alternative is. It could be better, but it could be a lot worse,” Trump said.

Regarding the war crime charges brought against Putin by the International Criminal Court last March, Trump said Putin’s fate should be discussed when the war is over “because right now, if you’re addressing this subject, you will never make peace, you will never make a colony.”

Trump was adamantly opposed to China’s spy base on Cuba and said if Beijing refused to agree to its demand for a 48-hour shutdown, a Trump administration would impose new tariffs on Chinese goods.

As president, Trump has taken a tougher stance on China while claiming a good relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping that has deteriorated due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I would give them 48 hours to get out. And if they didn’t get out, I would charge them 100% tariff on everything they sell in the United States, and they would be gone within two days. They would be gone in less than an hour,” Trump said.

Trump was unsure whether the United States would support Taiwan militarily if China invaded the self-governing island that Beijing claims as its own.

“I don’t talk about it. And the reason I don’t is because it would hurt my negotiating position,” he said. “All I can tell you is that for four years there was no threat. And that wouldn’t happen if I was president.”

(Reporting by Steve Holland, Nathan Layne, additional reporting by Kanishka Singh, editing by Ross Colvin and Grant McCool)

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/china/trump-longtime-admirer-putin-says-aborted-mutiny-somewhat-weakened-russian-2023-06-29/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

