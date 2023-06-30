Trump says Putin is ‘somewhat weakened’ by mutiny





Former President Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin was “somewhat weakened” after Wagner’s private army briefly rebelled against him, although he maintained the leader was “still strong”.

“You could say (Putin is) still here, he’s still going strong, but he’s certainly been – I would say – somewhat weakened, at least in a lot of people’s minds,” Trump said in an interview with Reuters. .

Last week, the mercenary leader of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, led his troops from the front lines of Ukraine into Russia and vowed to overthrow the Russian military leadership. After brokering a peace, Prigozhin agreed to withdraw and move his forces to Belarus.

The episode raised serious questions about whether Putin has an iron grip on his country’s political and military leadership. There are also questions over Prigozhin’s future, with the President of Belarus saying he convinced Putin not to kill Prigozhin.

This outcome was the best-case scenario, Trump argued, as without Putin: “You don’t know what the alternative is. It could be better, but it could be much worse. »

Trump said the United States should focus on negotiating peace for the entire Russian-Ukrainian conflict, and that a peace could include Ukraine’s loss of territory.

“I want people to stop dying because of this ridiculous war,” Trump said.

Everything would be “negotiable” in efforts to “enforce peace”, he said.

“I think [Ukraine] would have the right to keep a lot of what they earned and I think Russia would be fine with that as well. You need the right mediator or negotiator, and we don’t have one right now,” he added.

Early peace attempts between Ukraine and Russia have made little headway as each side seems unwilling to waver on key terms. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s 10-point peace proposal would force Russia to vacate all occupied Ukrainian lands, something Russia is unlikely to agree to do. This would include the Crimea region, which Russia took in a conflict in 2014.

Trump was also unwilling to pressure Putin on international war crimes. He said these discussions should be left after the war because “at this time, if you raise this subject, you will never make peace. You will never compromise.

