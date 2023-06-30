Quran burning incident in Sweden sparks global condemnation





The recent incident involving the burning of a Quran outside a mosque in Sweden on one of Islam’s holiest days has sparked widespread outrage and condemnation. The act, committed by two individuals in Stockholm, has reverberated in Muslim countries, with protests, diplomatic tensions and calls for justice. The incident and the initial reaction On a day when Muslims around the world were celebrating Eid al-Adha, marking the end of the hajj pilgrimage, two men tore pages from a Quran and set them on fire outside a mosque in Stockholm. The act, witnessed by a crowd, immediately caused shock and anger within the Muslim community and beyond. Learn more: The United States denounced the burning of the Koran in Sweden Worldwide outrage and condemnation News of the Quran burning spread quickly, leading to protests and condemnations in many Muslim countries. In Iraq, hundreds of people gathered outside the Swedish embassy in Baghdad, with calls from prominent cleric Muqtada al-Sadr to sever diplomatic ties with Sweden. Although the protesters did not enter the embassy, ​​their actions raised concerns about the response of the Iraqi diplomatic police. Other nations, including Morocco, Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia, summoned Swedish representatives and expressed their displeasure, describing the incident as shameful, racist and offensive. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the act, stressing that such a provocation would not be tolerated. Response from the Swedish authorities Swedish authorities had granted a permit for the protest after a court ruling ruled its ban a violation of freedom of expression. However, the permit specifically prohibited the burning of objects in Stockholm. Police are currently investigating the individuals involved for breaching the burning ban and incitement against a group of people. Implications and controversies This incident in Sweden is not an isolated event. A similar burning of the Koran occurred in January and subsequent requests to protest in a similar way were denied by the police. The issue has raised debates in Sweden about the balance between freedom of speech and religious tolerance. Concerns have been raised about potential security threats to embassies abroad as a result of such actions. International diplomatic tensions The burning of the Koran in Sweden has further strained diplomatic relations between Sweden and some countries, such as Turkey. President Erdogan has linked the incident to ongoing tensions as Turkey expects Sweden to take a tougher stance against pro-Kurdish activists and members of an illegal religious group residing in Sweden. Calls for justice and reactions in Iraq Since one of those involved in the incident is believed to be an Iraqi immigrant, calls have been made by prominent cleric Muqtada al-Sadr to strip him of his nationality and ask Sweden to repatriate him to be for follow-up. The incident resonated deeply with the Iraqi community in Sweden, which is the country’s second largest immigrant group. Learn more: WATCH: Thousands of Kurds demonstrate in Turkey against Quran desecration The burning of a Quran outside a mosque in Sweden has sparked outrage, condemnation and protests across the Muslim world. As the global community grapples with tensions between freedom of expression and religious tolerance, it is crucial to promote dialogue and understanding while condemning acts of hatred and provocation. The incident is a reminder of the importance of fostering respect and empathy between diverse cultures and religious beliefs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globalvillagespace.com/quran-burning-incident-in-sweden-ignites-global-condemnation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

