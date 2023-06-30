Donald Trump could counter-schedule Fox News’ GOP presidential debate





As the first GOP primary debate approaches, Donald Trump is considering his options. Maybe not, the former president told Reuters on Thursday when asked if he would be at the Aug. 23 debate, hosted by Fox News in Milwaukee. Trump, as he has done before, questioned the purpose of running when he votes so far ahead of other candidates, like former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. Why would I give them time to make statements? Why would I do that when I lead them by 50 points and 60 points, Trump said, considering holding a competing event the same night. We’ve had a lot of offers, whether it’s a rally or an interview with someone else,” he said. Without bragging, the debate won’t be very exciting if I’m not here. .

It wouldn’t be the first time Trump has pulled out of a primary campaign debate, as he did in 2016. That too was hosted by Fox News, and Trump’s relationship with the network hasn’t hurt. only deteriorate since. A hostile network, Trump told Reuters of Fox News, a description he recently filed on the network following a nasty interview with Bret Baier, who sharply questioned the former president about his handling of classified documents and other matters. He also complained in recent days on Truth Social that Fox News used the worst photos of him and that the network ignored his recent campaign events and then wanted me to show up and rate them, adding: All what they do is promote, against hope, Ron DeSanctimonious, and he falls like a rock. Sorry FoxNews, life doesn’t work that way!!! (A Fox News spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment on Trump’s remarks to Reuters.)

Leaders of the Rupert Murdoch-owned network, however, are scrambling to get Trump to run in August, as my colleague Gabriel Sherman reported earlier this week. Fox tries to get Trump to say yes. They’re offering him the world to show they can be trusted, a senior GOP official who was briefed on conversations between the campaign and the network told Sherman, with a senior Trump campaign official noting that host Sean Hannity has been in frequent contact with the former president in an attempt to smooth relations between Trump and the network. But Trump, as a former Fox News staffer put it, despises the Murdochs. Someone who encouraged Trump to take the stage recently told NBC News that the former president isn’t going to debate unless he’s forced to by changing the polls. In the latest NBC News poll, Trump has a 29% advantage over Ron DeSantis. Trump, an adviser told NBC, has not made a final decision and is asking everyone, from hunter to [RNC Chair] Ronna McDaniel what they think, but if he’s not debating, I doubt he’ll stay home.

At the end of the day, I think the debates are in the hands of Donald Trump and everyone has to accept that, a longtime network executive told me earlier this month, while adding that the Escalating Legal Troubles by Former Presidents Could Change the Calculus. . We could have a whole bunch of summer indictments and by the time the hearings begin in August, Trump is gassed and needs oxygen. CNN recently reported that Special Counsel Jack Smith granted limited immunity deals to at least two fake GOP voters in exchange for testimony about Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election, and Fani Willis, the Fulton County, which investigated efforts by Trump and his allies to try to nullify Georgia’s 2020 election, hinted that charges would be laid in August.

