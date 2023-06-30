Politics
how a leader of 270 million people keeps the common touch
Jakarta: The paths are lined with cattle as President Joko Widodo arrives at a traditional market in Palmerah, a central district of the sprawling and sweaty Indonesian capital. It is a few days before the festival of Eid al-Adha, the Feast of Sacrifice, one of the main holidays in the Muslim calendar.
[Im here] to check the price, distribution of food, so I know, for example, [if] rice has risen or fallen, it is very important to know about inflation, said Widodo, known as Jokowi, as he inspects the stalls of chicken, fish, fruit and vegetables with an enthusiastic welcome .
First I check the price…second I can meet people and I know what they need and I know what they want.
Dressed in his usual informal attire, a buttoned-up white shirt, sleeves rolled up, black trousers and black and white sneakers, the 62-year-old Indonesian leader invited this masthead to join him for his half-hour tour from the market days before his first visit to Australia in three years.
It’s a major production, with a security detail and entourage guiding it through the center of packaged goods, but Widodo mixes comfortably with enthralled vendors and other onlookers, handing out cards representing 1.2 million rupees ($120) in government support for pandemic recovery.
A former furniture salesman in his hometown of Solo in Central Java, it’s clear he retained the common flair that helped him serve as mayor there, governorship of Jakarta, then the presidency itself nine years ago.
The hands-on approach he says he visits a market like this two or three times a week is reflected in his popularity, which stands at 75%, according to the latest opinion polls.
But Widodos’ focus extends far beyond Jakarta itself.
His attention as president focused on developing infrastructure and attracting foreign investment as he attempted to make Indonesia the fourth most populous country on the planet on its way to also becoming the fourth Mondial economy.
At the heart of his vision is the $51 billion relocation of the metropolis capital of more than 10 million people that is clogged, polluted and sinking 12 centimeters a year due to water extraction underground to a piece of land at the edge of a rainforest in East Kalimantan Province on the island of Borneo. Future green and intelligent city, it will be called Nusantara, which means archipelago.
Widodo said the new capital, which he hopes will be inaugurated on Indonesia’s Independence Day in August next year with the completion of government buildings, would not be his legacy but that of of the Indonesian people.
In Jakarta, every day there are traffic jams and then the pollution is very high… [and] floods, Widodo said in an exclusive interview.
Our first president [Sukarno] had the idea of moving from Jakarta to Kalimantan. The development of Nusantara aims to ensure equality, so that prosperity can be enjoyed equally in all Indonesian territories. Can you imagine that Indonesia has 17,000 islands, but currently 58% of GDP economy is centered on Java, especially Jakarta? Fifty-six percent of the population also resides in Java out of the 280 million population.
With such a focus on domestic growth, Widodo has been reluctant to delve too deeply into business beyond Indonesia’s vast borders for much of his near decade as president.
More recently, the combination of Indonesia’s presidency of the G20 last year, Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, growing competition between the United States and China, and Indonesia’s leadership of ASEAN have caused it to have a biggest voice on the world stage.
Non-aligned Indonesia has been criticized for not taking a tougher stance against Russia over its February 2022 invasion and the conflict it has waged since. Instead, Widodo has attempted to act as a peacemaker, so far to no avail.
Last year I went to kyiv in Ukraine, I met the president [Volodymyr] Zelensky. I discussed [the war for] more than 2 hours with him, says Widodo. After that I went to Moscow and met President Putin. I discussed it for more than three hours with him. But it’s a complicated question, it’s not easy.
On various occasions, including at the G7 summit in Hiroshima last month, I have indicated that Indonesia stands ready to be a bridge builder for peace between Russia and Ukraine. But again, it’s not easy. The war has been going on for too long. Many people have been victims. Now is the time for the war to end.
Back home, there has been pressure starting last year from Widodo’s political supporters for him to continue beyond the constitutional limit of two five-year terms, the second of which must end in October 2024, with several government figures suggesting the election of a new president next February be delayed.
This has raised concerns about the deterioration of Indonesia’s hard-won democracy, a quarter of a century after the fall of Suhartos New Order and reformasi.
The man himself, however, maintained he had no intention of continuing past next year.
There may be a family political dynasty in the works with Widodos’ son and son-in-law already entrenched themselves in office, as mayors of the cities of Solo and Medan respectively and his other son tipped to run for the same post at Depok, West Java.
But as he circled his Palmerah market circuit, with crowds pinned to the fence outside to catch a glimpse of him, the president said he would happily return to life as an ordinary Indonesian when his time was up .
I’ve been in politics for almost 20 years as mayor of Solo [for] two terms, as Governor of Jakarta [for] two years and become president for 10 years, Widodo said.
It’s more than enough. I will be back in my Solo city as an ordinary person.
– with Distant Rompies
