Philadelphia Moms for Freedom spark protests as Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis speak at summit





Members of the controversial and self-proclaimed parental rights group Moms for Liberty have vowed not to be deterred by the opposition as their annual rally kicked off a second day in Philadelphia even as a large crowd of protesters gathered in outside with no intention of abandoning their vigil, either.

For a second day, protesters heckled conference attendees, held giveaways of banned books and held up signs with slogans like Moms for Bigotry and It’s been 247 years, and we have yet to fight tyranny in Philadelphia.

The day offered the potential for some of the more controversial moments of the four-day summit both inside the conference site and at protest sites across the city.

A list of Republican presidential hopefuls, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former President Donald Trump and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, were scheduled to address attendees at conference sites across the city All day long.

Meanwhile, protesters had scheduled events, including an all-day dance party demonstration and a noon rally outside the central branch of the Free Libraries on Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

READ MORE: Protesters decry start of Moms for Liberty summit in Philadelphia: Hate has no place here

As DeSantis addressed the breakfast crowd inside the Loews Hotel in Center City on Friday morning, a crowd of around 60 protesters gathered, pouring into Market Street, waving Pride flags and chanting against the Moms for Liberty platform and its opposition to LGBTQ diversity and sensitivity education. in schools.

Hanoch Fields, a retired rabbi and colonel and U.S. Army chaplain, stood among the masses.

I fought to defend myself against this, he said looking at the hotel. There’s freedom of speech, and then there’s what this band espouses.

Founded in Florida in 2021 amid protests against COVID pandemic school closures, Moms for Liberty has since become a leading force in training and recruiting conservative candidates for local school boards across the country. country.

Her efforts to organize book bans in school libraries and her vocal opposition to diversity education and LGBTQ sensitivity in classrooms have drawn sustained criticism. The Southern Poverty Law Center, a civil rights organization that tracks domestic extremism, recently named the group an anti-government extremist conspiracy and propaganda organization.

The conference, which will continue through Sunday, is expected to feature panel discussions on some of Moms for Liberty’s controversial platforms, including its efforts to limit classroom discussions of race and gender identity through social media bans. library books and applications to local school boards.

Scheduled speakers also include organizers behind groups like Gays Against Groomers, a term that has been used in conservative circles to falsely accuse LGBTQ people of preying on children.

READ MORE: What to know about this weekend’s Moms for Liberty summit in Philadelphia

Travis and Kristin Culver, members of the advocacy group Defending Democracy, said they drove two hours from Luzerne County on Friday morning to protest the group and speak out in support of their non-binary child.

They said they feared the influence of the organizations would take hold in their local school board.

Even if it wasn’t in our schools, we would be here, said Kristin Culver.

The crowds at the sites of the Friday protests were smaller than those that had gathered the day before at the Museum of the American Revolution, which held an initial welcome reception for Moms for Liberty attendees. This noisy demonstration sparked a few contentious moments with the police.

The mood at the first demonstrations on Friday was just as energetic, if less tense. The rallies drew a slightly older crowd with significant numbers of suburban parents and grandparents than the previous night’s protests.

Among them was Martha Hickson, a 63-year-old high school librarian, who made the 90-minute trip from Hunterdon County, NJ, where she says she was personally attacked and called a pornographer and pedophile by parents pushing the banning of books in his school. .

This group, she said, pushed unsuccessfully to ban five books that tackled LGBTQ themes, including Jonathan Evison’s Lawn Boy and Juno Dawson’s This Book is Gay. Still, Hickson said the threat remains as groups like Moms for Liberty become more effective in organizing.

Each of these books fills a need, Hickson said. Erasing the book is erasing the person.

As speeches by GOP political candidates continued inside, protesters were joined by their own small team of ideologically aligned elected officials.

Their ideas aren’t new, said state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (D., Phila.), who delayed a trip to Harrisburg on Friday to address protesters. He derided Moms for Liberty’s focus on book bans and LGBTQ issues as cynical and not the way to invest in public schools.

These ideas have already lost, he says, and they will lose again.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia City Council member Isaiah Thomas led the crowd past the Loews Hotel chanting, “Get out of our city.”

So far, conference attendees have been largely shielded by police from outside groups. Summit attendees were transported to Thursday’s event at the Museum of the American Revolution by chartered bus and protected by barricades.

Yet the crowds that followed them through the city did not escape notice. Several conference attendees said the protests they encountered in Philadelphia were more intense than at the 2022 Moms for Libertys conference in Tampa.

They hold up signs, Stop Hate. It’s you who hate it, because you’re here with all these signs and yelling at us, said Barbara Sonafelt, who said she was escorted by police past the crowd protesting Friday morning to collect her ID badge. .

If they paid attention to what is really going on, instead of repeating everything that was said, she says, I think they could have a better understanding of society as a whole.

DeSantis, in his speech, also acknowledged the protesters outside.

I see Moms for Liberty being attacked by the left, attacked by mainstream media, protests here in the streets, he said. It is a sign that we are winning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Writer Maddie Hanna contributed to this article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inquirer.com/news/moms-for-liberty-philadelphia-protests-summit-2023-trump-desantis-20230630.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos