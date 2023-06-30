Xi, Sharif to Attend Virtual SCO Meeting Hosted by India | Latest India News

New Delhi: Chinese President Xi Jinping will join the virtual Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit to be hosted by India on July 4, with Beijing saying on Friday that countries in the region are looking to the bloc to play a greater role in guaranteeing regional security. Chinese President Xi Jinping will join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) virtual summit to be hosted by India on July 4. (AP)

India, which is chairing the SCO for the first time since joining the grouping in 2017, announced last month that it would host the summit in a virtual format. The meeting is expected to be joined by leaders from China, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Iran will be admitted as the ninth member of the SCO at the summit.

Xi will attend the SCO summit via video conference from Beijing at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and deliver key remarks, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said.

Mao Ning, another Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, told a press briefing in Beijing that other countries hope the SCO will play a bigger role in security and development. Xi and other participating leaders will chart the course for the SCO’s future growth, she said.

In a world marked by change and disorder and characterized by increasing instability, uncertainties and unpredictable factors, the countries of the region as well as other members of the international community look to the SCO to play a more important in safeguarding regional security and promoting common development, Mao said. while responding to a question about China’s expectations for the summit.

China, as a founding member of the SCO, regards the grouping as a priority in its foreign affairs and will work with other members on the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Civilization Initiative. world, all proposed by Beijing to build an even closer SCO community with a shared future, she said.

In a related development, Pakistan also announced that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will attend the SCO summit. The SCO leaders will deliberate on important global and regional issues and chart the direction of future cooperation, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said.

The SCO summit comes at a time when India-China relations are at an all-time low due to the continuing military standoff over the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which has entered its fourth year in May. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar this week described the situation on the LAC as abnormal and said the state of the border determines the state of the overall relationship.

The Indian side dismissed China’s call to separate the border stalemate from global ties to ensure progress in areas such as trade and investment.

The SCO foreign ministers’ meeting in Goa in early May became the scene of an intense face-off between Jaishankar and his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over Kashmir and terrorism. Bhutto Zardari had spoken about weaponizing terrorism to score diplomatic points during his address at the SCO meeting, prompting Jaishankar to accuse him of being a vigilante. [and] spokesperson for a terrorist industry.

Meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin has described Modi as Russia’s great friend and talked about the truly impressive effect of the Make in India initiative on the Indian economy. Putin, who is also expected to join the SCO summit, made the remarks at a forum organized by the Russian Agency for Strategic Initiatives in Moscow on Thursday.

Our friends in India and our great friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Make in India initiative several years ago. It had a truly impressive effect on the Indian economy. It wouldn’t hurt to emulate what works well… Putin said, as quoted by RT News.

While crediting India’s leadership with creating a model for developing local manufacturing capabilities and wooing foreign investors, Putin said Russia should make its products more practical and functional. He cited India as an example while discussing opportunities for Russian companies in the wake of Western sanctions.

It was one of Putin’s first public appearances after the failed rebellion of the Wagner Private Military Company, the mercenary group led by Yevgeny Prigozhin. The brief mutiny marked the biggest challenge to Putin’s grip on power in nearly two decades.