Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis and their Nazi fanboys

On Tuesday evening, New York Times reporter Jonathan Swan, known for his extensive contacts among Republicans, tweeted a Breitbart report on an obscure right-wing pundit named Pedro Gonzalez, documenting the many anti-Semitic and racist comments he made in a private group. cats a few years ago. Seems like every GOP agent in my phone book, Swan wrote, is reading and sharing this Breitbart story right now.

At first glance, it’s hard to see why this particular report would generate so much excitement among Republican political operatives. After all, Gonzalez is not a household name, even among those who follow GOP politics closely. He is a political editor at Chronicles, a small paleoconservative newspaper, and writes occasional opinion pieces for Newsweek, once a major magazine but now a hollow shell that uses its brand name to launder far-right ideas.

But while Gonzalez is a relatively minor figure in the grand scheme of things, he has been useful to Breitbart in the proxy war between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis. Breitbart is very much in the Trump camp. The abundant evidence that Gonzalez, a staunch DeSantis supporter, is racist and anti-Semitic has provided Breitbart with a useful means of deflecting criticism of Trump for bigotry. Gonzalez’s sordid private messages have been particularly helpful in whitewashing one of Trump’s major recent missteps, his meeting last November with Holocaust denier and white nationalist Nick Fuentes. More from Jeet Heer

The Breitbart/Gonzalez knife fight can be seen as a particularly ugly battle in the biggest civil war between Team Trump and Team DeSantis. In this conflict, both sides accuse the other of being sympathetic to the Nazis. Outsiders need not favor one side over another in this battle, since both sides are right.

According to Breitbart, Gonzalez is particularly newsworthy right now because he is one of the most prominent online personalities promoting Ron DeSantiss’ 2024 presidential campaign. The DeSantis campaign and the Super PAC that backs DeSantis, called Never Back Down, both publicly promoted, and occasionally retweeted, Gonzalez and his work. It may seem like a tenuous connection, but Breitbart actually demonstrates that the DeSantis campaign deliberately elevated Gonzalez:

DeSantis entered the 2024 GOP presidential race on Wednesday, May 24. Over the next few weeks, Gonzalez saw his work grow from Florida governors as high up as DeSantiss campaign manager Generra Peck, rapid response director Christina Pushaw, adviser to campaigner Nate Hochman, Never Back Down communications adviser Steve Cortes and others. The official DeSantis War Room campaign Twitter account also amplified its work.

Breitbart is also compelling in his characterization of Gonzalez as a racist and anti-Semite who admires Fuentes. In a post, Gonzalez wrote, “Minorities like me see America for what it is: a country built by white people, which can only survive if white people survive. And it’s my job to wake up white people. Current issue

Gonzalez asserted that Jews, including most conservative Jews, are a major obstacle to the preservation of white dominance (he made an exception for a few Jews like the paleoconservative intellectual Paul Gottfried).

Criticizing former Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka for writing an article hostile to the John Birch Society (JBS), Gonzalez wrote: JBS members were not afraid to call Jews subversive. Gorka belongs entirely to the Zionists. He needs their money.

In another post from December 2019, Gonzalez ridiculed Gorka for being

totally under the sway of its Jewish donors. The problem with being a big scammer is that you become addicted to money. Who do you think funds the Conservatives? Especially Jewish/Zionist types who, surprise!, are just as opposed to white racial consciousness as the left.

Gonzalez has also repeatedly hailed Fuentes as the future of right-wing politics in America. Breitbart shamelessly uses Gonzalez’s story as an opportunity to congratulate Trump for finally walking away from Fuentes.

Gonzalez’s story raises a lot of questions: Most of the cult posts are from a few years ago, so why are they coming out now and Breitbart, of all publications? After all, Breitbart is not normally a publication concerned with monitoring right-wing extremism. In fact, he has a habit of encouraging such extremism. The moment seems politically opportunistic.

What if Gonzalez made all those vile comments in a group chat, did the other members agree with him? According to Breitbart, sometimes in one-on-one messages or group chat, someone would push back — and other times, some would agree with him. Which suggests that some of the sources for the article are just as bigoted as Gonzalez. Related Articles

In a lengthy response to Breitbart’s article, Gonzalez dismissed his past bigotry as wrong, but motivated by youthful indiscretion and a love of transgression. It seems implausible. The ideology of blaming Jews for destroying white identity is a staple of Nazi thought, not a form of comedy. And 2019 isn’t exactly a distant era now lost in the mists of time.

More plausibly, Gonzalez described Breitbart’s piece as a Trumpian success: Going through Trump’s political machine puts you in a state of nature, a state of war without rules of engagement or codes of conduct. There are no limits to the amount of damage that can be inflicted. Gonzalez also notes: My messages with people who are still aligned with Trump and have relationships with his media network are not used against me because they found my comments particularly offensive. They said the same or worse. This is a very believable claim.

Responding to Breitbart’s article, pro-DeSantis PAC Never Back Down distanced himself from Gonzalez. While the DeSantis campaign had no way of knowing Gonzalez’s racist private messages, pundits’ bigotry was sometimes evident in his public comments, including his description of someone as having Rothschild’s countenance.

Breitbart and Gonzalez are despicable in different ways. The larger question is why figures like Fuentes and Gonzalez are gaining prominence. Why did Trump meet Fuentes? Why did the DeSantis campaign briefly elevate Gonzalez as a media ally?

Writing in 2017 the day after the neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where Trump notoriously praised very good people on both sides, journalist Alex Pareene predicted the event was a harbinger of the Republican Party’s future. . Pareene argued that racial resentment has been a driving force behind recruiting college Republicans for years, but at this point, that’s really all they have to offer. In the era of President Donald Trump, what inspires a young person not just to be a conservative or vote Republican, but to become active in organized Republican politics?

Pareene proved prophetic. The Trump and DeSantis campaigns know that to excite young right-wing activists, they must make overtures to sometimes embarrassing figures like Fuentes and Gonzalez. At the same time, both campaigns will also attempt to highlight the opposing team’s bigotry, a fairly easy task.

In truth, there are bad people on both sides.

