Intense meeting Jokowi-Prabowo, PDI-P Worried about changing support for presidential candidates?
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – PDI Perjuangan is seen as concerned about President Joko Widodo’s close relationship with Gerindra party chairman Prabowo Subianto recently.
The reason is that this intimacy could be a signal of the president’s support for the presidential candidates (candidates) for the 2024 elections.
“The response of Puan Maharani and other political elites of the PDI Perjuangan regarding the closeness or unity of President Jokowi and Prabowo Subianto is indeed very normative in saying that unity is nothing more than the relationship between the president and the ministers,” said Bawono, an Indonesian researcher on political indicators. to Kompas.comThursday (6/29/2023).
“However, behind this normative attitude, there seems to be a sense of anxiety over the closeness of President Joko Widodo and Prabowo,” he said.
Indeed, Bawono said, as a bull party cadre, Jokowi cannot be separated from the PDI-P which has declared Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo as a potential presidential candidate in the 2024 elections.
However, as head of state and head of government supported by many political parties, Jokowi may have his own interests.
“Therefore, it is not impossible that President Joko Widodo’s political preferences in terms of the candidate for the next presidential election are not the same as the political choices of the PDI-P,” he said.
Bawono also assessed that Jokowi and Prabowo’s intimacy has become more intense recently. The two seem close, both personally and politically.
In various state activities and visits to the regions, the President almost always invites the Minister of Defense (Menhan).
Jokowi also never praised once or twice, even gave approval or support for Prabowo.
Recently, Jokowi invited Prabowo for a one-on-one meeting at the State Palace. In one month, the meeting even took place three times.
Prabowo also openly revealed that the meeting also discussed political issues and his plans for the future.
“Can this unity be considered a hard code from the president regarding who is most expected as president for the next five years? It could be interpreted that way,” Bawono said.
It is known that Prabowo Subianto again met face to face with President Jokowi at the Presidential Palace Complex in Jakarta on Monday (26/6/2023) afternoon. With yesterday’s encounter, Jokowi and Prabowo have met at least three times at the Palace over the past month.
Prabowo disclosed that during the meeting, the President gave a number of directives related to his duties as Defense Minister.
However, Prabowo also did not deny that there had been political discussions between him and the head of state. Jokowi asked Prabowo about his future plans in the political arena.
“Yeah, asking about my future plans and so on,” he said after the meeting.
Previously, on June 9, 2023, Jokowi also summoned Prabowo to the presidential palace in Jakarta. The two met amid the burning issue of the Russian-Ukrainian peace proposal proposed by Prabowo.
A week later, on June 18, 2023, Prabowo was again summoned by Jokowi. This time the meeting was held at the presidential palace in Bogor with a lunch program.
Meanwhile, Prabowo has been announced by the Gerindra party as the presidential candidate for the 2024 elections. Meanwhile, the PDI-P will support Ganjar Pranowo as the RI-1 candidate.
Another presidential candidate, Anies Baswedan, is supported by the Coalition for Change for Unity initiated by the Nasdem Party, the Democratic Party and the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS).
|
