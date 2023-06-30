Politics
Prime Minister Modi and Putin discuss Ukraine and Wagner’s mutiny by phone | Latest India News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the war in Ukraine and the recent Wagner mutiny in a phone conversation on Friday.
Prime Minister Modi had expressed support for what the Kremlin called decisive actions by Russian leaders in handling the Wagner mercenary group’s mutiny last Saturday.
The phone conversation between the two leaders comes less than a week after Russian leaders managed to avert a major coup by the private mercenary army led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner Group.
The private mercenary army had overtaken two major cities in southern Russia, but called off the march to Moscow after the Kremlin managed to negotiate a deal with Prigozhin with the help of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
Later, Prigozhin in a video message on Telegram denied that he wanted to overthrow the Russian leadership. He said the march was for justice. After the mutiny, questions were raised about Putin’s leadership, with the West predicting that the Russian president was no longer “invincible”.
According to a Bloomberg report, the Russian president moved senior players suspected of supporting Wagner’s 24-hour mutiny. A top general has been arrested for questioning.
Opponents of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu of the security services have multiplied internal calls for his withdrawal. Prigozhin had publicly attacked Shoigu, a longtime Putin ally, for months for the lack of success in invading Ukraine.
Putin has spent the week trying to reassure key voters, with televised public events involving the military, businesses and other groups. While polls showed his public support remained strong, doubts about his control among the government and business elite grew.
|
