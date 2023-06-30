An investigation into classified documents is said to be ongoing, even after Trump’s indictment





Three weeks after Donald Trump’s indictment, it’s tempting to think that Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation has reached a new and different stage. After all, the investigation into the former presidents’ classified documents scandal led to criminal charges against a former president and it’s not as if prosecutors can move up the ranks in pursuit of a more powerful suspect.

So, it’s time to focus on Trump’s upcoming trial and the investigators’ other investigations, right? Well, not quite. The New York Times reported overnight:

Three weeks after former President Donald J. Trump was indicted for unlawfully possessing national security records and obstructing government efforts to recover them, a federal grand jury in Miami is still investigating aspects of the case, according to people familiar with the matter. In recent days, the grand jury issued subpoenas to a handful of people connected to the investigation, people with knowledge said.

The Times report, which has not been independently verified by MSNBC or NBC News, added that while we don’t yet know who received the subpoenas or what specific information prosecutors are looking for, it’s clear that the grand jury has remained active and investigators are digging in.

Trump’s indictment, in other words, was a dramatic development, but apparently it didn’t mark the culmination of the investigation.

CNN released a very similar report last night, citing multiple sources who said the Office of Special Advocates is continuing its investigation into the former presidents’ classified documents scandal.

Of course, the fact that investigators are still moving forward with the investigation does not necessarily mean that there will be additional charges. Maybe they’re following up on loose talk that won’t add anything meaningful.

Or maybe Team Trump has more to worry about. The Times report added that post-charge investigations may result in additional charges against people who have already been charged with crimes in the case. Investigations can also be used to bring charges against new defendants.

Perhaps that helps explain why the former president called Smith this week deranged.

And speaking of Trump’s indictment, thanks to an instantly infamous recording, much of the recent attention has been focused on Trump’s apparent willingness to present a highly classified war plan to someone. who did not have the necessary authorization. (Secret. This is secret information. Look, look at this, Trump said, adding, Isn’t that amazing?… That’s so cool.) But that wasn’t the only incident.

The indictment also pointed to an alleged meeting in which the former president showed a classified card to someone who was described as a representative of his political action committee during a rally in 2021. at his golf club in Bedminster, NJ The PAC representative, of course, also lacked the necessary security clearance.

As Alex Wagner noted on the broadcasts last night, multiple news outlets reported that the person the former president was talking to was Susie Wiles, a political adviser who plays a leading role in Operation Republicans 2024.

It is in this context that CNN reported yesterday that Wiles spoke to federal investigators on several occasions as part of the investigation into the Mar-a-Lago special counsel documents. The report, which also has not been independently verified by MSNBC or NBC News, added that members of Trump’s inner circle were taken aback when they learned of Wiles’ meetings with investigators.

The Times account added: “The fact that Ms. Wiles could become a prosecution witness if Mr. Trump’s case goes to trial, even as she helps to put forward his third candidacy for office, underscores the complexities facing the former president is now confronted as he deals with both a presidential campaign and a criminal defense with an overlapping cast of characters.”

Watch this place.

