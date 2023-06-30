Politics
China bolsters Xi Jinping’s powers against the West with new law
China is adding to Xi Jinping’s vast powers with a new law that will assert Beijing’s interests on the world stage.
The law threatens to punish entities that act “detrimentally” to China’s interests, but does not specify which lines should not be crossed.
Experts say the law underscores China’s aggressive diplomacy, but it remains to be seen how well it will be enforced when it takes effect on July 1.
After all, China was keen to court foreign investment after Covid.
Jacques deLisle, a law and political science professor at the University of Pennsylvania, said much of the law is “relatively empty and largely familiar rhetoric” but spells out a more assertive foreign policy and a stronger reaction against the United States.
State media The Global Times called the law “a key step in enriching the legal toolkit against Western hegemony.”
Dr Chong Ja-Ian, a non-resident scholar at Carnegie China, said it was a “signal” of Beijing’s intention to “actively pursue their interests through means that include more coercion and pressure, even if ‘they retain the attraction of cooperation and economic gains’.
Chinese leaders experience an “inherent tension” between their pursuit of economic development and the protection of national security and interests, said Manoj Kewalramani, who heads the China Studies program at India’s Takshashila Institution think tank. .
“That push and pull is likely to continue,” he said.
Relations between Beijing and Washington in particular have been strained in recent years, with the two superpowers trading a series of reciprocal trade sanctions.
Chinese authorities have taken a series of measures against Western companies, including raids and the closure of local offices of several US-based consulting firms this year.
These are widely seen as retaliatory measures in the face of growing trade and technology restrictions imposed by the United States.
Last month he banned products made by US memory chip giant Micron.
Dr Chong said the new foreign relations law could lead to greater international compliance with China’s interests, but could also lead to pushback from other governments.
“Foreign companies may wish to reconsider their exposure to the Chinese market or the public positions they take, including political ones, if they have not already done so.
“The legislation provides a more legal basis for the raids and investigations of foreign companies that have already taken place,” he said.
Yet the law does not guarantee that China will take these stronger measures.
Top U.S. business executives, including JPMorgan’s Elon Musk and Jamie Dimon, have visited China in recent weeks, stressing China’s importance to the U.S. economy.
Experts say the way the law defines China’s foreign relations in the context of ideology is particularly striking.
“The People’s Republic of China conducts foreign relations to maintain its system of socialism with Chinese characteristics, safeguard its sovereignty, unification and territorial integrity, and promote its economic and social development,” the law says.
He adds that China conducts its foreign relations “under the guidance of” Xi Jinping’s political ideologiesMao Zedong, Deng Xiaoping and Marxism-Leninism, among others.
The law puts in writing for the first time that it is the ruling Communist Party, instead of the state, that directs foreign policy – it also represents Mr. Xi’s tightening grip on power.
“[The law] is surprisingly explicit about the party’s leadership in foreign relations, highlighting Xi-era power migration trends – from the state to the party, and within the party, to Xi,” said Dr deLisle. .
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called it “an important step to strengthen the centralized and unified leadership of the Communist Party Central Committee on foreign affairs”, according to an editorial published Thursday in the official People’s Daily newspaper.
Mr Kewalramani said the new law could, however, stifle discussion and disagreement on foreign policy issues.
But, he added, its overall implications can only be understood over time, depending on the courts’ interpretation of the legislation and the punitive costs that are imposed.
