PM Modi Explains Why He Took the Metro to Attend Delhi University’s Centenary | Latest Delhi News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi rode the Delhi Metro to attend Delhi University’s centenary celebrations on Friday. He also shared photos from his trip on his Twitter profile, expressing his happiness to have young people as passengers and spoke about the experience while addressing the gathering at the event.
The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Twitter account also shared a video showing Prime Minister Modi using smart cards to enter the metro premises in a tight security environment. He boarded a yellow line train heading for Samaypur Badli station, and Vishwavidyalaya metro station is an intermediate station on this route, the nearest station to reach the DU campus area.
In the video, the Prime Minister is first seen boarding an empty subway compartment, but later shared photos of his interaction with other passengers. On the way to DU program by Delhi Metro. Glad to have young people as co-passengers,” he tweeted while sharing the photos.
Speaking to the feature at DU, he shared his experience of traveling via the subway. “Coming to campus becomes more joyful when traveling with colleagues. Two friends discussing everything under the sun together – from Israel to the Moon. Which film did you see ?(what movie did you see) Which series is available on OTT? (Is this series worth watching on OTT) Wo wali reel dekhi ya nahi dekhi?(Have you seen this trending Instagram reels) So today I also took the Delhi Metro to chat with my young friends,” Prime Minister Modi said.
Congratulating the eminent Central University on its 100th anniversary, Prime Minister Modi wrote on Twitter on Thursday, expecting to join Delhi University’s centenary celebrations at 11 a.m. tomorrow June 30. As a premier center of learning, DU has nurtured talent and fostered intellectual growth for a century. Congratulations to the DU fraternity on this important milestone.
During his visit, he will lay the foundation stone for the Delhi University Computer Center and the Faculty of Technology building. He will also lay the foundation stone for the academic block, which will be built on the university’s North Campus.
Delhi University was established on May 1, 1922 and has grown to have 86 departments, 90 colleges, over 6 lakh students over the past 100 years.
