Trump’s top campaign aide Susie Wiles has met with special counsel investigators several times as part of an investigation into the documents

A senior Donald Trump campaign official was shown a card filed by the former president during a meeting at his New Jersey golf club after Trump left, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Campaign adviser Susie Wiles has spoken to federal investigators several times as part of the investigation into the Mar-a-Lago special counsel documents, multiple sources told CNN.

Wiles is not named in Jack Smith’s indictment against Trump, but a source familiar with the matter identified her as the representative of his political action committee who is referenced in the indictment.

During his interviews, sources say prosecutors repeatedly asked Wiles if Trump had shown him any classified documents. They also inquired about a map and whether she had any knowledge of any documents related to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, a source added.

The indictment alleges that Trump showed people classified documents on two separate occasions.

According to the indictment, Trump was at his Bedminster club in August or September 2021 and showed a representative of his political action committee who did not have a security clearance a classified card related to a military operation. and told the rep that he shouldn’t be showing it to the rep and that the rep shouldn’t get too close.

The other incident, first reported by CNN, also happened in Bedminster, where Trump repeatedly referenced a classified document during a meeting with two staffers and two people working on memoirs. by Mark Meadows. CNN obtained the audio of this meeting earlier this week.

ABC News previously identified Wiles as the person Trump allegedly showed a classified card.

Wiles, one of Trump’s closest advisers, is effectively managing his third run for president and has played an active role in Trump’s legal strategy, including helping find lawyers and helping arrange lawyers’ payment. representing Trump associates interviewed in the multiple federal and state investigations. in the former president.

Wiles is also a close associate of Chris Kise, who is on Trump’s legal team and appeared in court earlier this month when Trump was indicted.

Sources in Trump’s inner circle told CNN they were blindsided by the news.

Wiles declined to comment to CNN.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung told CNN that Wiles would not back down from the campaign.

Jack Smith and the investigating special advisers are openly engaging in outright election interference by attacking one of President Trump’s re-election campaign leaders, Cheung said.

