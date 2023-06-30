French president urges Turkey to support Sweden’s NATO bid





French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday asked his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to “respect the sovereign choice” of Finland and Sweden to join NATO.

He hoped to prevent Ankara from vetoing their demands to join the transatlantic defense pact. Turkey warned this week that Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership process would only move forward if they addressed Ankara’s ‘security concerns’, a reference to NATO countries’ alleged sympathy. Northern Europe towards Kurdish militant groups. “The president stressed the need to respect the sovereign choice of these two countries, which emerged from a democratic process and in response to changes in their security environment,” Macron’s office said after a phone call with Erdogan. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan (l) and French President Emmanuel Macron (r). AFP Reversing decades of military misalignment, Stockholm and Helsinki applied to join NATO in May 2022, after support for membership skyrocketed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Finland officially joined the alliance on April 4 this year. Joining the alliance must be unanimously approved by all members. But Turkey, also a NATO member, is blocking Sweden’s membership. Ankara accuses Stockholm of serving as a haven for the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), listed as a terrorist group by Turkey and his Western allies. Turkey’s objections On July 6, NATO will host a meeting of senior officials from Turkey, Sweden and Finland to try to overcome Turkish objections to Sweden joining the military alliance. The meeting is a last-ditch effort to tackle the remaining obstacles to Sweden’s membership before a major summit the following week. In order to appease Turkey,Sweden strengthened its anti-terrorism legislation last July, making it easier for terrorist organizations to continue funding activities. Earlier this month, it resulted in aTurkish citizen appearing in a Swedish court accused of “attempted financing of terrorism” by the PKK. Turkey’s patience was tested again when aA man set fire to pages of the Koran outside Stockholm’s main mosque earlier this week. Swedish police had granted a permit for the protest, which was led by an Iraqi who had fled to Sweden several years ago, and who had asked the police for permission to burn the holy book “to express my opinion on the Koran”. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called the action “vile” and “despicable”. Desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan condemns the burning of a copy of Islam’s holy book, saying “it is unacceptable to allow these actions under the pretext of freedom of expression”. https://t.co/nml0oxIi2e pic.twitter.com/TPuqfImWTS — English Anadolu (@anadoluagency) June 28, 2023

Hungary hesitates But even if Turkey decides to favor Swedish membership in NATO, it is unlikely that the deal will be concluded by the July summit. Another NATO member, Hungary, has yet to decide how to vote. The Hungarian parliament this week postponed the ratification of Sweden’s bid for NATO membership until its autumn session. The postponement, the latest in a long string of year-long delays, virtually guarantees that Sweden will not join the military alliance before or during the next NATO summit. Sweden’s membership, if and when it finally happens, would be a highly symbolic moment, and another indication that Russia’s war in Ukraine is pushing countries to join the Western alliance. (with wires)

