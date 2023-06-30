PM Modi speaks with Putin, voices support for Russia’s response to Wagner mutiny





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, voiced support for the Russian leadership’s response to the Wagner mutiny in order to maintain law and order in the country. “In connection with the events of June 24, Narendra Modi expressed his understanding and support for the decisive actions of the Russian leadership to protect public order, ensure stability in the country and the safety of its citizens,” reads the statement. a statement from the Kremlin translated into English. . When reviewing the situation in Ukraine, the Prime Minister reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the ongoing conflict. They reviewed the progress of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. The leaders stressed the importance of the consistent implementation of major joint projects in various sectors, expressing their satisfaction with the notable increase in trade between the two countries in 2022 and the first quarter of the current year, said said the Kremlin. Collaboration in multilateral forums Special attention was given to cooperation between India and Russia through multilateral platforms, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), of which India currently holds the chairmanship, as well as the formats G20 and BRICS. Prime Minister Modi also provided an update on his recent visit to Washington and his international engagements. Discussion on the conflict in Ukraine The leaders addressed the situation regarding Ukraine, with President Putin assessing the current situation in the conflict zone and stressing Kyiv’s “categorical refusal” to take the necessary political and diplomatic steps to resolve the conflict. Commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership The Kremlin said the conversation was informative and constructive, with the two leaders reaffirming their mutual commitment to strengthening the special and privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India. Watch | French president spotted at singer Elton John’s concert amid riots They agreed on the need for new engagements and exchanges to deepen bilateral relations. The conversation between the leaders comes days after the Russian mercenary group Wagner launched a revolt amid growing tensions between the Russian Defense Ministry and Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin. Prigozhin launched the rebellion in response to an alleged ministry attack on his forces. On June 24, in a televised address, Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned Wagner’s mercenaries for their actions and called it “treason”. Prigozhin’s forces managed to take control of Rostov-on-Don in Russia and the headquarters of the Southern Military District before advancing towards Moscow in an armored column. Following the intervention of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Prigozhin agreed to retreat, and his forces began withdrawing from Rostov-on-Don late on June 24. Russia’s Federal Security Service initially opened a case for armed rebellion against Chief Wagner, but later closed it on June 27 and dropped the charges. You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

