Will Rudy Giuliani really turn against Donald Trump?





Rudy Giuliani had quite a few titles before his name but the one he wants to avoid is a defender. He is the former Associate United States Attorney General (the number three in the Department of Justice), United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Mayor of New York, and Donald Trump’s personal attorney.

But now, following reports that he has met with Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team as part of their criminal investigation into the January 6 uprising, Giuliani finds himself at the center of speculation as to whether it will turn against Donald Trump.

Much of this speculation is hype about New York Times and CNN reports that Giuliani met with prosecutors on terms known as proffer. But the offers do not always lead to a cooperation agreement. Rather, it is a method by which white-collar defense attorneys seek to probe the prosecutor’s interest in the client and see if they can allay the prosecution’s suspicions that the client has committed crimes.

An old adage in white-collar defense is the distinction between these categories of crimes and violent crimes. In violent crimes, it’s a thriller. In white collar crimes, it is often a question of whether something was done criminally.

From reports, it appears Giuliani’s interest and interrogations have focused on a wide variety of topics, all related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Prosecutors questioned him about John’s role Eastman, the mastermind who theorized how Trump could nullify the election through Vice President Mike Pence throwing out Electoral College vote Sidney Powell, who had made baseless claims about the mass hacking of voting machines by foreign entities, and the meeting at the Willard Hotel days before the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Giuliani was at the center of it all, so if any of these people and actions could face criminal charges, then his own exposure must be alarming to him and his legal team.

But it’s too early and we don’t know enough to say if the DOJ is seeking to charge him. Offer conditions may vary from case to case and fall into two categories. The first type is where the client does not speak or even show up and it is simply the defense attorney who meets with agents and prosecutors to explain what their client would say in the hopes that it will lessen the interest in indicting the client.

During such a preliminary meeting, the defense attorney will want to know if his client is a target, a subject or a witness. The hope is that they are a witness. The fear is that they are a target or a subject. The concern is that none of these conditions are binding on the government. Everything can slide south for the client depending on the evidence developed in the case.

The second type of offer and the one akin to Giuliani didis where the actual client is offered to talk to the attorneys. But in order to give the client some type of protection, the terms of the interview will be that nothing the client says will be directly used against them unless they are lying.

This is commonly referred to as the Queen’s Letter for a Day as it is usually formalized for client protection via a letter from the attorneys. But being queen for a day offers limited protections since evidence crafted from independent sources could still be used against the client and their statements could validate and even lead to further evidence against them. The real protection afforded by this presentation requirement to the client is that prosecutors know that if they use the statements to indict the Queen, they are likely to face a dispute over whether or not the evidence used to indict was truly independent.

It’s likely that the very first question from Giulianis’ legal team was whether he was a target and just as likely the DOJ would be coy in answering that question. The reason for the timidity is that telling lawyers that Giuliani is a target would likely encourage lawyers to demand some form of immunity in return for questioning Giuliani, which is a road prosecutors don’t like to go down. unless absolutely necessary.

In this questioning dance, Giuliani and his team would seek to appear as believable and cooperative as possible while hoping to convince the DOJ that Giuliani did nothing wrong. Somewhere along the way, both sides must cross the Rubicon to find out if Giuliani wants to assert attorney-client privilege protections in his interviews.

Normally that would be a strong shield for Giuliani, but one of Trump’s lawyers, Evan Corcoran, has already been forced to give notes and testify under the Trump’s criminal fraud exception to solicitor-client privilege doctrine. ‘attorney. This legal result could prevent Giuliani from relying too much on privilege as his only shield.

The Cooperators present prosecutions with difficult challenges involving attacks on the Cooperators’ own guilt, motives, and character.

As a former DOJ No. 3 and former U.S. Attorney, Giuliani probably knows full well that fighting to protect information only whets prosecutors’ appetites for prosecution, and that it’s far more effective to appease that appetite through measured cooperation to put Giuliani in the best possible light.

Giuliani is an absolutely necessary building block for the DOJ investigation. Remember he was subpoenaed about six months ago for documents and is only being questioned now. Thorough investigations take time and this one is extremely complex. That means we all have to deal with the hype about whether Giuliani is going to turn around. Too often, meaning that a person will cooperate with the government in exchange for immunity or lesser conviction is treated in public perception as a silver bullet in any case. But the cooperators present lawsuits with difficult challenges involving attacks on the cooperators’ own guilt, motives and character.

There are no silver bullets in the universe of Trump investigations and cases. Like any other criminal case, these cases must be built on a methodically established foundation of evidence from documents and witnesses. The years since the January 6, 2021 attack and Trump’s efforts to cancel the 2020 election remind us how far behind the DOJ was to the starting line. Whether they were too late remains to be seen.

Shan Wu is a former federal prosecutor who served as attorney for Attorney General Janet Reno.

