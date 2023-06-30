Why does China not admit that it is in competition with the United States?





This Q&A has been adapted from a Carnegie Live Event assess US-China relations following US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to China. It has been edited for clarity. Paul Haenle: Our friend, Bonnie Glaser, posted a Tweeter shortly after Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to China, focusing on reading the meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. She noted with concern that Xi declared “competition from large countries does not represent the trend of the times.” The Biden administration has tried to convince the Chinese side to accept its competition framework as the mainstay of the relationship, while recognizing that it is essential to work together and prevent competition from escalating into conflict. Part of the reason China may be unwilling to reopen military-to-military channels may have to do with this philosophical disagreement between China and the United States. Obviously, China is in competition with the United States. You and I can find a dozen examples of how Beijing competes quite intensively. But why are Chinese officials so reluctant to accept the notion of competition in US-China relations? Dennis wilder: We are all familiar with the idea of ​​American exceptionalism – our belief that we are a shining city on a hill; that democracy is a much better system of government than autocracy. It has been part of our narrative throughout American history. John Kennedy and other presidents have referred to it. China also has a version of exceptionalism. This can be seen in what Xi Jinping calls the “Global Civilization Initiative.” Beijing considers itself the world’s first ancient civilization with a continuous history of 5,000 years. China is starting to say that its model can be one for the world in a way that it has never said in recent history. Not only in the “Global Civilization Initiative”, but also in the “Global Security InitiativeChina has been promoting a concept of win-win cooperation, common humanity and a peaceful world. Thus, for Xi Jinping, it is very difficult to accept the notion of competition. For him, competition is an American idea, and in a competition there can only be one winner. They see it as a race where there will be a loser and a guy who wins the medal. The Chinese don’t like this metaphor. So I think what you saw in the recent visit between Antony Blinken and Xi Jinping was partly that philosophical position; that we have to find a way for all of us to win in this competition. To some extent, this competitive framework would better serve China’s interests. We see more and more that Xi Jinping is hiding himself in China’s history in a way that Mao Zedong and other modern Chinese leaders never did because they rejected their dynastic history. i would like you to look video of the recent meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Xi’an. If that wasn’t an Imperial event, I don’t know what is. Xi Jinping delves into China’s imperial history in a way that I think we need to start examining. I don’t think we can understand Xi Jinping if we don’t understand this story.

