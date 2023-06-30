Politics
Boris Johnson backs WhatsApps post for investigation after government launches legal challenge | Political news
Boris Johnson is backing the COVID inquiry’s attempts to see his posts unredacted, after the government tried to block some of the posts amid a High Court challenge.
The former prime minister told the trial he had “no objection” to the inquest seeing his entire catalog of communications.
On the other side of the debate is the UK government, which wants to be able to decide which messages can and cannot be seen by Baroness Heather Hallett, chair of the inquiry.
Their legal team says the inquiry does not have the legal power to compel them to release the messages and other materials, which they say cover matters “unrelated to the government’s handling of COVID.”
Lady Hallet rejected this, saying the Inquiries Act 2005 gives him the power to decide what is relevant.
The survey said it was up to them to judge which posts were relevant.
Lady Hallet says the government’s attitude “undermines” its ability to carry out its investigation and would have “serious implications” for all public inquiries.
The dispute is being settled by the High Courtwith proceedings due to conclude on Friday before Lord Justice Dingemans and Judge Garnha, and an outcome expected at a later date.
Sir James Eadie KC, representing the Government, said the challenge had been ‘launched with considerable reluctance’, but Lady Hallett’s request was ‘so broad’ that she was ‘compelled to catch’ a large amount of irrelevant material.
This has the potential to include messages from – and about – people who are now in government, like Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Lord David Pannick KC, representing Mr Johnson, said the former Prime Minister believes ‘it is appropriate for the President to have all documents which she reasonably considers to be potentially relevant to her ongoing inquiry, and that this is consistent with the objectives of the inquiry, which Mr Johnson announced in May 2021.”
He added: “First, not only the [inquiry’s] interpretation promotes the purpose of the law and the inquisitorial nature of public inquiries, it is also consistent with the objectives of this inquiry.
“In establishing the inquiry, Mr Johnson said he wanted the state’s action to be put ‘under the microscope’ and that the inquiry should be ‘free to examine every document’.
“That’s what the public expects and that’s what needs to be done.”
As well as Mr Johnson’s WhatsApp messages, his diaries and other notes are also pieces of evidence the inquest wants to see.
The evidence must be submitted through the Government as it relates to Mr Johnson’s tenure.
The former prime minister wrote to the inquiry after the Cabinet Office launched the judicial review, saying he was “more than happy” to hand over his unredacted WhatsApp messages and notebooks directly to the inquiry.
